Innovative Recycle-to-Earn, Climate Incentives Platform Ecoterra’s Presale Skyrockets Near $5 Million as Investors Prep For App Demo Launch

Ground-breaking web3 Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) platform ecoterra has reached a huge milestone in terms of delivering on its product development roadmap, just as the project’s presale of its native $ECOTERRA token closes in on the monumental $5 million mark.

The award-winning green crypto project is about to start accepting applications for users to sign up to the beta version of its highly anticipated R2E application, which is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Even with the recent market fluctuations and movements 🌱 ecoterra has successfully reached another significant milestone💪 $4.9 MILLION RAISED🔥 Huge thank you to everyone who believes in our mission for a better future – Join our #Presale today⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/YJDO8w0Vuw — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 9, 2023

Ecoterra’s application will be accessible via desktop and mobile, and the green crypto start-up has already provided a few sneak peeks of what the app will look like on both.

The app’s sleek and minimalistic layout should ensure easy navigation and a great, intuitive user experience.

The alpha version of ecoterra’s R2E application is expected to be launched until the end of the year.

Users can begin by creating their profiles and testing out a demo version.

The news of the upcoming demo R2E app launch comes as ecoterra has been working hard to incorporate a range of major beverage brands into its ecosystem, including the likes of Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Evian.

Users of the ecoterra application will be able to scan and recycle bottles from the above-mentioned brands plus a host more like Dr Pepper prior to recycling them via RVMs, and be rewarded with cryptocurrency for doing so.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, Ecoterra is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Nascent green web3 projects like ecoterra are expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead as crypto’s broader adoption increases.

Experience the synergy of sustainability and #Crypto with ecoterra 🌿 By holding $ECOTERRA tokens, you’re directly contributing to real-world eco-friendly projects and actions 💰 Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG #DeFi#EcoCrypto #Cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/wwiuyeQFwj — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 7, 2023

It’s no wonder then that the crypto presale that ecoterra is currently running in order to fund the development of its platform has been a resounding success.

Ecoterra’s Demo App is Speeding Up Its Already Blazing-Fast Presale

Observers expect that the release of a demo version of ecoterra’s flagship R2E app to inject further momentum into the project’s presale, which has already been flying in the just over two month’s since launch.

$ECOTERRA is the ERC-20 crypto token that sits at the heart of ecoterra’s blockchain-powered green web3 ecosystem and can currently be secured at a price of just $0.00925 each.

But investors looking to get in early on what analysts across numerous reputable crypto news/analysis websites have labelled as one of 2023’s hottest crypto projects have not time to lose.

That’s because when ecoterra’s presale hits $5.7 million, it will enter its ninth and final stage and the $ECOTERRA price will rise 8% to $0.01.

The presale will then end once the $6.7 million, a milestone that could be hit in a matter of weeks given the pace at which $ECOTERRA has been selling recently.

$ECOTERRA will then launch across major crypto exchanges next quarter, with many analysts predicting big upside for the token as a broader investor base rushes into to secure one of the crypto industry’s most promising green crypto tokens.

Ecoterra is Pioneering Climate Incentives With Web3 Mechanics

When harnessed right, blockchain technology holds an unprecedented ability to promote environmentally friendly behaviors by rewarding recycling, making it easier to offset carbon emissions and tracking environmental impact utilizing the blockchain’s transparency.

Get ready to earn #Crypto and #NFT rewards while making a positive impact on the planet with the help of environment-friendly tokens – $ECOTERRA💰 Join our #Presale and contribute to sustainability with crypto power ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#Blockchain #Web3 #DeFi pic.twitter.com/qJu3PFeoEq — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 10, 2023

And Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that does all three of these things and more.

Ecoterra rewards users with the platform’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle.

The platform features a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra also features a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, ecoterra allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices via an Impact Trackable Profile.

Observers predict this feature to be very popular amongst environmentally-conscious businesses, who can use Impact Trackable Profile to boost their brand image and bolster customer loyalty.

$ECOTERRA is the Ultimate Climate Utility Token

Thanks to the fact the $ECOTERRA is used to power the ecoterra platform, it has built-in utility.

Beyond just functioning as the platform’s main medium of exchange, $ECOTERRA holders will also gain VIP access to real-world events, educational programs and much more.

💡 Unlock the potential of the #Web3 era with $ECOTERRA Our project is leading the sustainable innovation, offering a range of real-life utilities for our tokens, such as entrance to events, education programs, and MORE 🌱 Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/yWrVJETOf9 — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 9, 2023

Ecoterra’s development team intends to launch a staking protocol in the future that allows ECOTERRA holders to generate a passive income stream through their token holdings, adding further reason for investors to hold the token beyond just expected price gains on the public market.

$ECOTERRA’s supply is capped at two billion, with one billion of these (50%) being made available to presale investors.

20% is allocated to ecosystem liquidity, 10% to listings and marketing, and 5% to corporate adoption.

Only 5% is allocated to the team, meaning that if they want to make big money off of the project, they will have to stick with it for a long time in order to really pump the $ECOTERRA price.

With nascent green web3 projects like Ecoterra expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead, it’s no wonder analysts are predicting big things for the $ECOTERRA token.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $ECOTERRA has the potential to 10x when it launches across cryptocurrency exchanges later this year.

