India’s PhonePe is Launching an Android App Store in Challenge to Google

Indian fintech giant PhonePe is set to launch a dedicated app store for Android users in India, targeting the mobile payments market dominated by Google’s Google Pay.

The Walmart-backed company plans to offer hyper-localized services based on customer context, assisting developers with “high-quality” user acquisition through multilingual solutions.

This move comes after PhonePe acquired Bengaluru-based app store maker IndusOS, which served customers through partnerships with smartphone vendors.

The app store will provide a “premiere experience” for millions of users, including high-quality advertisements, custom targeting, support for 12 languages, and 24×7 live chat.

Challenging Google’s Dominance in Indian App Store Market

According to a PhonePe spokesperson, Google commands 97% of the Indian app store market, providing an opportunity for PhonePe to build a more localized alternative.

With over 450 million registered users in India, PhonePe’s app store will focus on local languages, discovery, and consumer interest.

The Competition Commission of India’s recent order allows other developers to build and launch their app stores on Google Play, creating a favorable environment for PhonePe’s entry.

The company believes that the timing is also “favorable for us,” pointing to the recent regulatory developments in India.

Collaboration with Smartphone Vendors and OEMs

PhonePe has confirmed that it is in talks with multiple smartphone manufacturers in India, including Xiaomi, to strengthen its engagement with them.

The company has already closed terms with one of the largest Android smartphone makers and aims to be live on all Android OEMs (Original equipment manufacturers) within the first few months of launch.

All the OEMs are excited about PhonePe building a localized app store tailored for the Indian market, especially since the CCI has clarified that Google cannot engage in anti-competitive practices.

Expansion into E-commerce and Diversification

In addition to the app store, PhonePe has recently entered the e-commerce sector after separating from its parent firm, Flipkart, last year.

The company is currently in the middle of a massive $1 billion fundraising exercise, having already raised $750 million.

With this funding, PhonePe plans to scale new businesses such as insurance, wealth management, lending, stockbroking, and account aggregators.

This expansion signals PhonePe’s ambitions to become a comprehensive financial services provider in India.

In summary, PhonePe is set to challenge Google’s dominance in the Indian app store market by launching a localized alternative, focusing on language support and consumer interest.

The company is partnering with major smartphone vendors and is expanding its services beyond mobile payments and into e-commerce and financial services.

With an emphasis on localization and collaboration, PhonePe aims to capture a significant share of the Indian app store market.