  • Home
  • Tech News
  • India Levies 28% Tax on Online Gaming – 4 of the Top Platforms Were Posed to Reach $2 Billion in Revenue But Not Anymore

India Levies 28% Tax on Online Gaming – 4 of the Top Platforms Were Posed to Reach $2 Billion in Revenue But Not Anymore

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

India has announced a plan to impose a high tax on the funds that online gaming companies receive from users, causing a lot of distress in the rapidly growing industry. The gaming companies argue that this move not only deals a severe blow to their operations but also violates the principles enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The companies will have to pay a large amount of money to the government based on the funds they collect from gamers.

Hence, the decision has created distress and uncertainty within the gaming community, as it threatens to disrupt the industry’s growth and potentially impact the enjoyment of gaming enthusiasts. Although, the online gaming sector is now calling for reconsidering this decision to protect its future.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has decided to put a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. They want to treat all types of games equally, whether they involve skill or luck. This decision aims to stop fantasy sports companies from saying their games are all about skill to avoid taxes.

However, the Indian government wants to ensure everyone pays their fair share. Although, this move has made people in the gaming industry worried. It could have a significant impact on their businesses.

The Rise of Online Gaming and Fantasy Sports in India

We are all aware of the expanding online gaming industry in India, which has become a popular form of entertainment. People are particularly drawn to fantasy sports, where they create teams and bet on real-world sporting events. This has resulted in the emergence of successful startups like Dream Sports and Mobile Premier League, which have received substantial investments from companies like Tiger Global and Sequoia India.

These startups have achieved billion-dollar valuations, and as more Indians engage in online gaming and try their luck, the industry continues to experience significant growth, captivating enthusiastic players.

The growth of online gaming and fantasy sports startups in India has positively impacted the economy by attracting substantial investments and creating employment opportunities. It has also contributed to the development of digital infrastructure and fostered the overall growth of the country’s technology sector.

CEO of All India Gaming Federation Criticizes Unfair and Harmful GST Council Decision

Roland Landers, the CEO of All India Gaming Federation, strongly disagreed with the GST Council’s recent decision, calling it unfair and harmful. He believes this decision goes against the principles of the Indian Constitution and lacks logical reasoning.

According to Landers, the consequences of this decision could be devastating for the entire gaming industry in India, leading to the loss of many jobs. He also fears that illegal offshore platforms will only benefit from this move while the Indian gaming industry suffers.

Landers’s statement reflects his concern for the industry and its potential negative impact on the country.

India’s Finance Minister Collaborates with IT Ministry on Taxation and Regulation of Online Gaming

India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has recently announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is teaming up with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to work on the taxation and regulation of online gaming in the country.

This collaborative effort ensures a fair and transparent gaming environment for all players. It’s great to see the government supporting the online gaming industry and promoting responsible gaming practices.

The government aims to ensure transparency and address the complexities associated with online gaming without intense government aims. While taxation is their focus, they will align with MeitY’s regulations to maintain consistency. The move reflects the government’s efforts to regulate the online gaming industry responsibly.

Gaming Industry Expresses Concerns Over Potential Tax Increase

Malay Kumar Shukla, secretary of the E-Gaming Federation, representing Games 24×7 and Junglee Games, expressed disappointment with the government’s decision, calling it “extremely unfortunate” and warning that it could result in a massive 1000% increase in taxation.

He believes such a tax burden would be disastrous for the industry, making it financially unviable and potentially driving players toward illegal operators. This, in turn, would harm the reputation and sustainability of the legitimate gaming industry.

Shukla emphasizes the importance of finding a balanced approach that doesn’t burden the industry excessively and maintains a level playing field for all stakeholders.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Arslan Butt
B2C Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
Show more
View all posts by Arslan Butt

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
India Levies 28% Tax on Online Gaming – 4 of the Top Platforms Were Posed to Reach $2 Billion in Revenue But Not Anymore

India has announced a plan to impose a high tax…

Arslan Butt
2 hours ago
Tech News
OpenAI Jobs: Can You Steer Superintelligent AI to Follow Human Intent?

    In the latest hiring drive for OpenAI jobs,…

Maria Webb
2 hours ago
Tech News
Amazon’s Prime Day is a Roaring Success as Average Order Size Jumps by 8%

The first day of Amazon’s special sales event – Prime…

Alejandro Arrieche
33 mins ago
Tech News
Anthropic Launches Claude 2 Available for Free in the US and UK – Is it Better Than ChatGPT?
Mohit Oberoi
48 mins ago
Tech News
Webb Telescope News: Captivating Anniversary Image Release
Maria Webb
2 hours ago
Tech News
Fairspin Casino Launches TFS Tokens to increase Profits Through Play-to-Earn Gaming and Liquidity Staking
Michael Abetz
6 hours ago
Press Release
Trends in Tech Layoffs Suggest the Bottom is Near: More Tech Companies Are Cutting Jobs but Fewer Tech Workers Are Being Laid Off
Mohit Oberoi
7 hours ago
Tech News