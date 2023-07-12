India Levies 28% Tax on Online Gaming – 4 of the Top Platforms Were Posed to Reach $2 Billion in Revenue But Not Anymore

India has announced a plan to impose a high tax on the funds that online gaming companies receive from users, causing a lot of distress in the rapidly growing industry. The gaming companies argue that this move not only deals a severe blow to their operations but also violates the principles enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The companies will have to pay a large amount of money to the government based on the funds they collect from gamers.

Hence, the decision has created distress and uncertainty within the gaming community, as it threatens to disrupt the industry’s growth and potentially impact the enjoyment of gaming enthusiasts. Although, the online gaming sector is now calling for reconsidering this decision to protect its future.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has decided to put a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. They want to treat all types of games equally, whether they involve skill or luck. This decision aims to stop fantasy sports companies from saying their games are all about skill to avoid taxes.

However, the Indian government wants to ensure everyone pays their fair share. Although, this move has made people in the gaming industry worried. It could have a significant impact on their businesses.

The Rise of Online Gaming and Fantasy Sports in India

We are all aware of the expanding online gaming industry in India, which has become a popular form of entertainment. People are particularly drawn to fantasy sports, where they create teams and bet on real-world sporting events. This has resulted in the emergence of successful startups like Dream Sports and Mobile Premier League, which have received substantial investments from companies like Tiger Global and Sequoia India.

These startups have achieved billion-dollar valuations, and as more Indians engage in online gaming and try their luck, the industry continues to experience significant growth, captivating enthusiastic players.

The growth of online gaming and fantasy sports startups in India has positively impacted the economy by attracting substantial investments and creating employment opportunities. It has also contributed to the development of digital infrastructure and fostered the overall growth of the country’s technology sector.

CEO of All India Gaming Federation Criticizes Unfair and Harmful GST Council Decision

Roland Landers, the CEO of All India Gaming Federation, strongly disagreed with the GST Council’s recent decision, calling it unfair and harmful. He believes this decision goes against the principles of the Indian Constitution and lacks logical reasoning.

According to Landers, the consequences of this decision could be devastating for the entire gaming industry in India, leading to the loss of many jobs. He also fears that illegal offshore platforms will only benefit from this move while the Indian gaming industry suffers.

Landers’s statement reflects his concern for the industry and its potential negative impact on the country.

India’s Finance Minister Collaborates with IT Ministry on Taxation and Regulation of Online Gaming

India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has recently announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is teaming up with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to work on the taxation and regulation of online gaming in the country. RIP – Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that – for which they will get free swimming pool in their living room come… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 11, 2023 This collaborative effort ensures a fair and transparent gaming environment for all players. It’s great to see the government supporting the online gaming industry and promoting responsible gaming practices.

The government aims to ensure transparency and address the complexities associated with online gaming without intense government aims. While taxation is their focus, they will align with MeitY’s regulations to maintain consistency. The move reflects the government’s efforts to regulate the online gaming industry responsibly.

Gaming Industry Expresses Concerns Over Potential Tax Increase

Malay Kumar Shukla, secretary of the E-Gaming Federation, representing Games 24×7 and Junglee Games, expressed disappointment with the government’s decision, calling it “extremely unfortunate” and warning that it could result in a massive 1000% increase in taxation.

He believes such a tax burden would be disastrous for the industry, making it financially unviable and potentially driving players toward illegal operators. This, in turn, would harm the reputation and sustainability of the legitimate gaming industry.

Shukla emphasizes the importance of finding a balanced approach that doesn’t burden the industry excessively and maintains a level playing field for all stakeholders.

