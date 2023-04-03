India Digital Economy Boom Attracts Surging Inward Investment in Growth Story to Match China

Mumbai local Shivam Vahia, part of India’s 1.4 billion population, spends around 30,000 rupees ($364) a month purchasing daily necessities online.

The 24-year-old engineering graduate represents India’s growing online consumption trend, which has drawn interest from global companies and digital platforms.

With India’s per capita GDP crossing the $2,000 threshold in 2021, the country could experience a similar consumption boost as China did in 2006, despite challenges such as weak job growth and income inequalities.

Rapid Digitalization and Smartphone Usage Fuel Growth

India’s digitalization has been propelled by the world’s lowest mobile data rates and the rapid expansion of social media and personal entertainment.

The country has nearly 700 million smartphone users, consuming an average of almost 17 GB of mobile data per day, higher than China and North America.

Priyanka Khandelwal, fund manager at ICICI Prudential Asset Management, notes the “aspiration-led consumption boost” can significantly impact discretionary consumption in the coming years.

Investment Opportunities in India’s Tech and Consumer Industries

Investors have multiple avenues to capitalize on India’s consumption theme, including new-age tech companies and traditional consumer firms adding digital capabilities.

Online commerce platforms such as Zomato, FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ Nykaa, Delhivery, and Paytm have recently entered Indian markets, with Bain & Co estimating that India’s online shopping market reached $50 billion in 2022.

Traditional businesses with low penetration and per capita usage also present promising opportunities for investors, with sectors such as healthcare, automobiles, housing finance, and cement expected to grow.

Foreign portfolio investors have already injected a net $2.7 billion into four key consumption sectors during the first 11 months of the 2022-23 financial year.

However, investments have not been without challenges, as shares of new-age technology companies have dropped since their listings, and most traditional consumer-focused firms trade at valuations above the benchmark index.

Investors are advised to take a longer time horizon to capitalize on India’s growth potential.