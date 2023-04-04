Important Services Interrupted Due To Western Digital Network Breach

Manufacturer of data storage devices Western Digital announced a “network security issue” involving illegal access to its systems on Monday.

According to reports, the breach happened on March 26, 2023, giving an unidentified third party access to “a number of the company’s systems.”Western Digital announced that it had started incident response activities after learning about the intrusion and had engaged the expertise of forensic and cybersecurity specialists to carry out an investigation.

Additionally, it added that the investigation is in its early stages and that it is collaborating with law enforcement agencies on the topic. The business has shut down a number of its services and stated that it is attempting to determine the type and extent of the data accessed and that the threat actor may have stolen “some data from its systems.”

Breach Happened on 26 March

The My Cloud status page indicates that the cloud, proxy, web, authentication, emails, and push notification services are all down, although Western Digital could not specify which specific services are affected. Western Digital announced a service outage on April 2 that was affecting the following products: My Cloud, My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home Duo, My Cloud OS5, SanDisk ibi, and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger.