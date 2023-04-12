Ikea Has a New Virtual Interior Design Service For $100 a Room

The world’s largest furniture retailer, IKEA, is launching an interior design program to provide customers with one-on-one access to expert interior designers who aid in decorating and choosing pieces to furnish their spaces.

The $100 Online Interior Design Service

In the latest announcement, IKEA U.S. revealed that it was launching an online interior design service to offer various forms of assistance based on the room size and function at an affordable price.

The interior design lead for the company’s US arm, Abbey Stark, said “We are excited to roll out the new IKEA Interior Design Service program, as we know design is an important part of the shopping experience. We want to support people’s lives at home and at work and help them create their dream space.”

Stark added that this program offered a great opportunity “for our well-versed, creative, and talented interior designers to continue to build meaningful relationships and mutual trust with our customers as we provide beautifully designed and affordable solutions that improve their home or business”.

The company now offers interior design advice for $25, interior design service at $90, and business interior design service beginning from $125.

This is a great strategic move by the company since it will not only translate the designs into sales but also create a new stream of income through services in addition to the usual tangible goods.

To access the service, a customer will be required to fill in a booking questionnaire during which they will describe the vision and inspiration they have for their space. Customers will also need to share photographs of the room they are working on as well as its measurements.

These details will be presented to an expert interior designer who will meet the customer over two or three video calls during which they will discuss and design the room to suit the customer’s needs.

Customers will also be provided with a detailed shopping list, a mood board, a 2D floor plan, a detailed wall elevation and lighting, and wall and floor suggestions among other resources, depending on the service they pay for.

Following the design phase, Customers would be expected to make purchases after which IKEA will, in partnership with TaskRabbit, coordinate the delivery of the furniture as well as organize the necessary services such as furniture assembly.

Though the new Ikea design-a-room service does not involve face-to-face interaction, it makes sense given how well everyone has adapted to video conferencing in the wake of the pandemic.

The process of a single design is set to take up to four weeks depending on the size of the project as well as the availability of the designer. Interestingly, the service will allow the use of existing furniture to which the designer can make small suggestions to enhance the space.

Improving Consumer Experience

This new program by IKEA seems to be an advancement of their preexisting kitchen design consultation service which the company has offered for years at a low charge of $39 for up to two hours of planning or $199 for three hours in your own home.

The Interior Design Service is anticipated to significantly enhance IKEA customers’ overall shopping experiences which could ultimately result in more customer loyalty and improved revenue.

The same strategy was quite successful for Ikea Canada, which launched Design Studios in 2021 in Ontario and Quebec. The studios were small concept stores situated in urban areas that provided customized design services and one-on-one planning.

According to Forrester Research, Ikea Canada studios were a huge success that improved customer experience resulting in increased revenue and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, it propelled IKEA an astounding 10 spots higher in Forrester’s rankings for the 2022 Canada Retailers Customer Experience Index.

