ID Management Startup Veza Helps Businesses Stay Ahead of Insider Threats from Lax Data Access

Earlier this month, highly sensitive Pentagon documents, which included sensitive information relating to the Russo-Ukrainian war were leaked, were leaked via Discord.

An employee of the US federal government was recently arrested under suspicion of having been behind the leak, highlighting the risks that organizations face to insider attacks.

Indeed, in their 2022 risk report, research conducted by cyber security firm Cyberhaven showed that nearly 10% of employees will at some point leak sensitive information over a six-month period.

Nearly half of these incidents involve customer data, which close to 15% involve leaks relating to sensitive code.

It is thus important for businesses to stay ahead of insider threats by minimizing any unnecessary access that employees may have to sensitive information.

But with many companies now utilizing dozens of different software as a service (SaaS) applications at any one moment, managing who has access to what has become a herculean task.

ID Management Start-Up Veza Uses AI to Help Businesses Prevent Lax Data Access

Identify management start-up Veza has created an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered service that aims to make it easier for businesses to prevent overly lax data access.

Organizations can feed their incomprehensible (to the human observer, at least) user access metadata from hundreds of different apps in to Veza’s AI model.

The model then spits out a clear map detailing identity-to-data relationships, making it easy for security teams to monitor risks, whilst also allowing these teams to control who has access to what from a single location.

Veza’s technology thus helps organizations get one step closer to implementing what security experts refer to as “the principle of least privilege”.

Security firm Gartner senior director analyst Michael Kelley describes this principle as “only the right person has the right level of access, for the right reason, to the right resource, at the right time”.

In layman’s terms, this means implementing a system where each employee only has access to the information and resources necessary to perform their job and nothing more.

Start-up Veza’s new identity-to-data relationship mapping service is just one example of how recent developments in AI technology are transforming business.

