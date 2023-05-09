IBM Unveils New AI and Data Platform Watsonx to Target Enterprise Customers

At its annual Think conference, IBM unveiled a new AI and data platform called Watsonx for enterprise customers. The company sees AI and cloud as its key growth drivers and has been taking steps to grow these businesses.

Watsonx is an all-in-one AI building tool for enterprises which IBM said is an “AI development studio with access to IBM-curated and trained foundation models and open-source models, access to a data store to enable the gathering and cleansing of training and tuning data, and a toolkit for governance of AI into the hands of businesses.”

IBM has partnered with an AI startup Hugging Face for Watsonx and the announcement comes roughly 15 months after the company sold its Watson Health business to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount.

In his prepared remarks, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said, “Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient. We built IBM Watsonx for the needs of enterprises, so that clients can be more than just users, they can become AI advantaged.”

He added, “With IBM Watsonx, clients can quickly train and deploy custom AI capabilities across their entire business, all while retaining full control of their data.”

IBM Launches New AI Platform for Enterprises

IBM is also pivoting to AI and last week said that it would pause hiring for roles that can be replaced by AI.

Notably, IBM has restructured the business and in 2021 it split the legacy business into a new company called Kyndryl.

During the Q1 2023 earnings call, IBM said that AI is the second element of its business strategy along with cloud – and stressed that AI is expected to add $16 trillion to the global economy by the end of this decade.

During the Q1 2023 earnings call, Krishan stressed that “AI for business is different than AI for consumers given their need for more accurate results, trusted data and governance tools.”

While platforms like ChatGPT and Google Bard are more directed at the general public – IBM’s Watsonx is targeted at enterprise customers.

Globally, regulators are worried about the risks associated with AI even as tech companies are going overboard about investing in the business.

It is not that only US companies see AI as a big opportunity – several Chinese companies are also developing AI models – despite fears of China censoring AI.

Over the weekend, China’s iFLYTEK unveiled a general AI model called SparkDesk and said that the model would surpass ChatGPT’s abilities next year.

Tech Companies See a Big Opportunity in AI

Last month, SenseTime, a Chinese AI company unveiled a chatbot named SenseChat.

The chatbot performed multiple tasks like writing an email when prompted. The company’s CEO and co-founder Xu Li said that SenseChat is based on its big AI model SenseNova.

Alibaba and Baidu have also launched their AI chatbots

Coming back to IBM, apart from Watsonx, the company announced several other new offerings. These include

IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator

IBM Consulting Center of Excellence for Generative AI

New GPU Offering on IBM Cloud

Meanwhile, despite announcing Watsonx, IBM stock is trading 1% lower in US premarket price action today. Futures point to a weak opening for wider US markets also as investors await the April inflation data.

