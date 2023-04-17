Hydrogen Hypersonic Airliner to Cut Europe-Australia Flight Time From 20 Hours to 4

Currently, on a regular plane, a flight across the world from Europe to Australia would take around 20 hours. However, with a hypersonic, hydrogen-powered passenger jet, a Swiss startup intends to cut this time down to just 4 hrs.

Revolutionizing Air Transportation

Founded in 2021 by a Russian entrepreneur and physicist, Mikhail Kokorich, Destinus is a European aerospace company building hydrogen-powered aircraft with the aim of realizing the world’s fastest and cleanest transportation system.

The company, whose headquarters are based in Switzerland, began with a prototype named Jungfrau, a small aircraft built and tested within less than four months of the Destinus’ establishment.

Destinus then developed Eiger, a larger prototype aircraft powered by hydrogen, with a top speed of over 6,000 kph, five times the speed of sound.

By the end of 2022, the company had conducted several successful tests with Eiger, currently used as a test platform for experimental flying by engineering teams to evaluate new equipment while it is in flight.

According to the report, the prototype could pull off “picture-perfect” flights while carrying several pieces of equipment and instruments such as sensors, guidance navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers, an air data system, and angle vanes collecting data from the experimental flights.

The engineering team has since been analyzing this data while simultaneously working on the next prototype that will serve as a testbed for supersonic flight and hydrogen propulsion. Destinus said the prototype should be ready for testing by the end of 2023.

“You can reach the other side of the world in three to four hours without compromising on versatility, cost, or noise,” says the company whose team claims the typical 20-hour flight from Frankfurt to Sydney may be shortened to just four hours and fifteen minutes.

Additionally, Destinus is also working on an air-breathing rocket engine, a fundamental component that will power the hypersonic plane from take-off to supersonic speeds, enabling the company to attain its goal of fast and clean transportation.

Hypersonic flight is when an aircraft travels at speeds exceeding Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, which requires advanced technology and materials to withstand extreme conditions.

“We are currently testing a gaseous hydrogen post-combustion jet engine (afterburner) while working to advance other engine technologies using cryogenic fuels such as liquid hydrogen. These technologies will undergo extensive ground testing over the coming year and be integrated onboard our next supersonic prototype, Destinus-3, in 2024,” Destinus added.

Destinus Hypersonic Aircraft Program Receives Funding

Recently, the company has declared involvement in a program run by the Spanish Ministry of Science as part of the Spanish government’s plans to create hydrogen-powered supersonic aircraft.

The Destinus project was chosen as a strategic initiative under its Plan de Tecnologas Aeronáuticas (PTA) by the agency in charge of managing the ministry’s program, the Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico e Industrial.

As a result, in March, Destinus announced it had received two grants totaling 26.7 million Euros (about $30 million) from Spain’s Ministry of Science for two projects.

The first award will facilitate the construction of a testing facility close to Madrid, for air-breathing hydrogen engines that will be designed by Destinus in collaboration with Spanish engine manufacturing firm, ITP Aero.

The second project, which will be funded by a grant worth $16.5 million, will entail research on the development process of liquid hydrogen-powered propulsion solutions, including converting current jet engines to run on hydrogen, for future supersonic hydrogen-powered aircraft.

“For deep tech companies like us, access to these EU recovery funds is essential to carry out advanced research and accelerate the innovation needed to be competitive on a global scale. With these grants, hydrogen-based solutions for aeronautical mobility will be one step closer to becoming a reality,” said Davide Bonetti, VP of Business Development and Products for Destinus.

