HR Tech Has Just as Much Bullish Sentiment as Climate Tech and AI Says GP Bullhound – Here’s Why

Over the past decade, the technology industry has experienced an impressive rise in initial public offerings (IPOs).

As the global market continues to evolve, a new breed of companies, HR tech unicorns, has emerged as potential candidates for IPOs.

These platforms help build out the base infrastructure (like compliance, payroll, work documentation, benefits and more) that companies rely on to operate smoothly and keep workers happy and productive.

GP Bullhound, a reputable technology advisory and investment firm, reports a notable surge in positive sentiment towards HR tech, rivaling the excitement surrounding climate tech and artificial intelligence (AI).

Interestingly, one out of every four unicorns formed in the last year incorporated machine learning (ML) or AI, and 15% of the newly established unicorns specialized in HR software businesses.

Innovative Technologies Are Playing a Central Role

In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology is reshaping industries across the board, and Human Resources (HR) is no exception.

The concept of remote working has become a permanent fixture, leading to an increase in software companies that aim to streamline the associated challenges.

As companies strive to optimize their workforce and improve employee experiences, the adoption of HR tech solutions has been on the rise.

Surprisingly, GP Bullhound reveals that the positive sentiment towards HR tech matches that of AI and climate tech.

The report predicts that these sectors will give rise to the next generation of technology giants, with funding levels remaining steady or potentially increasing during the bull market.

The report suggests that there will be explosive growth in the number of viable HR tech companies as well.

In the current year, funding for established companies supporting this trend has reached unprecedented levels.

HR software businesses account for 15% of all newly established unicorns in 2023, compared to 4% throughout 2022.

In an era of unparalleled challenges, the convergence of technology and sustainability has gained paramount importance.

The urgency of addressing climate change has become a top priority, leading to substantial investments in groundbreaking solutions.

Simultaneously, machine learning is transforming multiple industries, creating new possibilities, and attracting significant financial backing.

Furthermore, Human Resource software has proven to be an indispensable solution for businesses of all sizes, enabling them to optimize resources and advance strategic initiatives.

These three domains hold immense potential and are poised for substantial growth and advancement in the coming years.

Nevertheless, HR software has emerged as an essential and cost-effective solution for enterprises of all sizes, gaining significant attention.

According to Holger Mueller, VP at Constellation Research, the rise of asynchronous software has significantly influenced enterprise technology.

Constellation Research is a renowned research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley, assisting early adopters in harnessing the revolutionary potential of exponential technology.

When the tech IPO market reopens, it will be crucial to closely monitor these HR unicorns as they have the potential to make a significant impact.

A Bright Future for HR Tech

Artificial intelligence (AI) has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its potential to revolutionize various industries.

It is seen as a driving force behind future technological advancements, powering innovations like self-driving cars and virtual assistants.

However, amidst the AI hype, HR tech startups have been quietly making strides towards a substantial $24 billion market by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

This is because companies are now embracing digitization for human capital management, realizing its benefits stemming from pandemic-induced digitization.

Digital tools have become increasingly essential in meeting employees’ expectations for benefits and perks, and as employers compete for top talent, these tools are expected to become standard.

The rising demand for HR tech is driven by the growing preference for remote work, which has sustained its popularity even as the direct impact of COVID-19 has lessened.

The global workplace is undergoing significant transformations, with remote work, the gig economy, and diversity and inclusion taking center stage.

HR tech solutions play a crucial role in adapting to these evolving dynamics. They facilitate remote collaboration, enable flexible work arrangements, and support inclusive hiring practices.

By embracing HR tech, companies can navigate the changing landscape more effectively and create a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Investors are clearly interested in the rise of HR technology that drives these evolving dynamics.

The Rise of HR Unicorns

Similar to the situation in the United States, there is a growing demand for workplace productivity software in Europe.

With remote work becoming a global phenomenon, EU citizens with the privilege to live and work across any of the 27 countries require software that can proficiently handle cross-border workforces.

GP Bullhound highlighted that one of the lasting changes resulting from the pandemic is the continued flexibility in work location for employees.

Previously, Human Capital Management (HCM) software was primarily designed for large enterprises with complex workforces, requiring dedicated technical teams to manage such software.

The high costs associated with licensing the required software made it unaffordable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe.

However, German-based companies like Personio, Coachhub, and Omnipresent have emerged as key players, providing affordable and user-friendly tools to support the HCM ecosystem.

Interestingly, in 2021, HR firms headquartered in Germany received 26% of all investments in European HR technology.

In addition to considering established unicorns, GP Bullhound is also placing bets on potential future billion-dollar companies in Europe.

Among their top 50 contenders, two HR software enterprises stand out – Malt, specializing in freelancing, and Omnipresent, focusing on remote work.

As the tech IPO market reopens, HR unicorns are expected to attract significant investment opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of remote work and digital transformation. Therefore, companies offering innovative HR solutions are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends.

With their strong market presence, scalable business models, and robust revenue growth, HR unicorns have the potential to become major players in the IPO landscape.

