How Jellyfish Robots Could Clean Up the Oceans

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS) have developed an energy efficient robot inspired by Jellyfish to combat ocean pollution.

In recent years, the problem of plastic pollution in the oceans has reached alarming levels. This pollution actively harms various forms of ocean life, especially in sensitive ecosystems like coral reefs.

While there are other proposed designs for ocean-cleaning robots, most are inefficient, disruptive to the environment or both. The trash-collecting “Jellyfish Bot,” looks to solve these problems by imitating the delicate, efficient jellyfish.

The Brilliant Design of the Jellyfish-Bot

Jellyfish are known for their unique and efficient propulsion system, which allows them to move through the water with minimal energy expenditure. By studying the locomotion of jellyfish, researchers MPI-IS were able to design a robot that mimics their movements.

The robot is composed of multiple layers including an insulating layer, a buoyant layer to keep it afloat and a skin-like material to keep the water out.

The Jellyfish-Bot is propelled by artificial muscles that use electrohydraulic actuators called HASELs. These are simple bags covered with electrodes and filled with a special liquid that conducts electricity poorly.

HASELs “contract” similarly to biological muscles by sending high voltage through the electrodes. This negatively charges the electrodes and positively charges the surrounding water, creating a force that pushes the non-conductive fluid in the bags back and forth. This can mimic a jellyfish’s muscle contraction well.

This muscle movement creates currents around the robot, pulling objects (like trash) up with it to the surface. This is how jellyfish collect food and nutrients. The process is so gentle that it doesn’t harm any surrounding life.

While the Jellyfish-Bot is a promising solution to the issue of plastic pollution in the oceans, there are still challenges to be addressed. For instance, the current design of the robot needs to be attached to a power source via a wire. The researchers are working on an entirely wireless version but are having difficulty steering it.

Related Articles: