How Generative AI Coding Software Will Change Developers’ Jobs For the Better

Generative AI Revolutionizing Software Development

Since the launch of OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, back in November, the tech industry has seen the release of many generative AI coding tools including Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot and Amazon’s CodeWhisperer.

These coding companions perform a lot of the monotonous tasks involved in creating new apps and services using a large language model (LLM) trained on open-source projects and technical documentation.

Generative AI coding tools are powered by large language models (LLMs). Today’s state-of-the-art LLMs are transformers, which makes them adept at connecting tokens, big-picture thinking, and scaling. The results are coding and content suggestions that are contextually relevant. — GitHub (@github) April 20, 2023

Software for code completion and coding assistants are not new concepts since for well over a decade, developers have had the ability to repeatedly iterate over properties and functions using well-known IDEs.

This time, however, there is a key distinction, LLMs, which have the ability to produce syntactically sound, idiomatic code by understanding your meaning and inferring context from the previous lines of code including comments in addition to being able to predict the next line of code.

In an interview with All Things Distributed, Doug Seven, GM of Amazon CodeWhisperer said:

“The idea of backing that up with a large language model and say, hey, let me [a coding companion] understand what you’re doing. And from what I understand of that, let me infer what I think you want to do next and suggest that to you and give you that suggestion in the form of maybe I’m just going to offer you the completion of the line of code you’re working on. You’re writing a method signature, and I’m going to give you the parameters that you want to fill in.”

In addition, these AI-powered tools have greatly simplified repetitive and time-consuming tasks like developing unit tests and converting code between languages resulting in enhanced workflows, productivity gained, and time saved.

Joe Welch, principal and technology leader of Launch Consulting says:

“By incorporating GitHub Copilot into VS Code for a recent project, we saw programmers reduce ten-minute tasks, such as writing a small function, down to the 30 seconds it took to simply write out a comment that explains the function.”

A Calculator For A Developer



Even as the development of these assistants continues, developers are already profiting greatly from AI automation in two areas, code creation, and code editing. The writing we have seen from ChatGPT is very similar to the AI-generated code. It is practical, quickly made, and needs a human inspection to ensure accuracy.

Nevertheless, AI-generated code speeds up development and lowers the risk of human error. The speed with which developers can detect and fix faults with AI aid in code editing programs accelerates the software development life cycle.

The introduction of these coding companions has raised a lot of questions about the future of software development roles as well as the requirements to become one. Will developers still require computer science degrees?

Seven equated this situation to math class where students still have to learn addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division after which they then learn some basic algorithms and some basic algebra capabilities.

“And eventually you get to a point where your teacher says, okay, you can bring a calculator to class now, and you’re going to use that to speed yourself up in doing the things that you already learned how to do by hand. And that’s what Code Whisperer is. It’s the calculator for a developer,” he added.

