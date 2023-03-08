Tech News

How China is Moving Fast to Revamp Sci-Tech Ministry to Achieve Self Reliance

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

China

The economic giant China has announced plans to restructure its science and technology ministry in its efforts to achieve self-reliance. China aims to reduce technology dependence on foreign tech giants such as the United States.

China Abolishes Its Sci-Tech Ministry

In a State Council plan submitted to parliament on March 7, China government showcased plans to restructure its science and technology ministry to strengthen self-reliance. The cabinet minister wrote in the document:

“Facing the severe situation of international scientific and technological competition as well as external containment and suppression, it is necessary to … accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.”

The proposal will be submitted to the National People’s Congress (NPC) for further determination after the parliament review. The move appears after Xi Jinping, the President of China, announced plans to reduce the dependence on foreign technology last week. China’s paramount leader said:

“Amid fierce international competition … whether we can build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way as scheduled depends on the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology.”

What Do China Eyes For?

Based on the proposal submitted, the Chinese government aims to reduce some science and technology responsibilities and redistribute them to different ministries. Previously, the ministry had roles such as building high-tech industrial development zones and driving technological progress in rural areas. The cabinet wrote in the plan:

“Strengthen the Ministry of Science and Technology’s strategic planning … optimize the whole-process management of scientific and technological innovation.”

Upon approval, the plan will centralize all the power over science and technology in the hands of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. China has proposed to create a new decision-making body dubbed Central Commission on Science and Technology. The new agency will be deliberating all matters related to science and technology.

Related

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!