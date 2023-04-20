Home Swapping Startup Kindred’s 20-City Network Attracts $15 Million Funding

In recent years, short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO have become increasingly popular. However, this popularity has come at a cost, with many cities facing skyrocketing rental prices and a lack of affordable housing for residents.

Alongside these issues, travelers often find themselves dealing with inconsistent quality, security, and service when booking through these platforms.

Kindred Spirits: A New Approach to Home Swapping

With the rise of short-term rental platforms, users are faced with increasingly high fees, a lack of regulation, and a growing list of chores to be completed before departure. This situation has been particularly challenging for urban areas such as New York, Amsterdam, and Barcelona, where locals are being priced out of their own neighborhoods by wealthy investors looking to capitalize on the short-term rental market.

What happens when @Airbnb enters an area? Rent prices increase substantially as a direct result. Evidence (from ): "Do short-term rent platforms affect

housing markets?"https://t.co/GYdv7bwbo5 pic.twitter.com/M7ZEK30fvK — John B. Holbein (@JohnHolbein1) September 29, 2019

The result is a dwindling supply of affordable housing and a rental market that is becoming increasingly difficult for the average person to navigate.

For travelers, the experience of booking a short-term rental can be hit or miss. While some hosts may provide a clean, safe, and comfortable environment, others may be less experienced or attentive, potentially leading to a less-than-ideal vacation experience.

Additionally, the quality and security of these rentals can vary significantly, with some properties lacking basic security measures such as proper locks.

Kindred is a startup offering a unique alternative solution to these problems through a home swapping model.

Founded in 2021 by Opendoor alums Justine Palefsky and Tasneem Amina, the company has recently attracted $15 million in funding to expand its operations and improve the vacation rental experience for its members.

Kindred aims to provide a more affordable and trustworthy alternative to traditional short-term rental platforms through its home swapping model. By creating a members-only network, Kindred ensures that users can feel confident in exchanging homes with one another, fostering a sense of trust and accountability within the community.

One of the key features of Kindred’s home swapping model is that no money is exchanged between members. Instead, users pay a fee to Kindred for the ability to host and stay in other members’ homes.

This fee structure offers flexibility for frequent travelers, with the option to purchase a Kindred Passport for $600, granting unlimited trips with no service fees for a one-year period.

2 years ago today I did my first home swap: a SF<>Tahoe trade with alums from my college. That planted the seed of an idea that later became @livekindred Today, Kindred members have swapped >2K nights. And I can live like I have a Tahoe home w/o having to buy a Tahoe home :) — Justine Palefsky (@JustinePalefsky) January 24, 2023

Building a Kindred Community

Since its private beta launch, Kindred has experienced significant growth, with a tenfold increase in monthly trip bookings and 20,000 membership applications. The company’s focus on primary residences, rather than investment homes, has resonated with users seeking a more authentic and personal travel experience.

One illustrative example of Kindred’s potential involves a female founder in her early 30s living in Mexico City with her dog. Struggling to find affordable and pet-friendly accommodations in San Francisco for her frequent work trips, she turned to Kindred.

Over the course of eight months, she booked 80 nights across San Francisco, New York, and other destinations while hosting a similar number of nights at her Mexico City home.

“Stories like this really showed us that the potential for Kindred is actually far bigger than what we had initially realized,” Palefsky, the company’s CEO, noted. “We have the opportunity to not only capture a share of the existing travel market but can grow the travel market altogether.”

Kindred plans to use its recent funding to expand its presence in North America and several European cities, including London, Berlin, and Amsterdam. Currently active in over 20 markets, the company aims to become a global presence in the home swapping market.

In addition to its geographic expansion, Kindred plans to invest in its product and technology. One such investment is Matchmaker, an AI-powered algorithm designed to provide personalized recommendations for members.

If you believe in the potential of community-driven travel, we'd love for you to join the movement. We'll be adding a capped batch of new members to our private beta this spring. Join our waitlist at https://t.co/iCVRhwxiEp & use the code RUSHME to get prioritized review. — Kindred (@livekindred) April 19, 2023

Initially, Kindred will focus on major cities where supply and demand overlap, allowing the company to optimize its local photography and cleaning operations.

As Palefsky explains, “Our goal is to eventually be everywhere, but we’re initially focusing on major cities where there’s high overlap in supply and demand, and where we can benefit from density with our local photography and cleaning operations.”

A Home Swapping Market Ready for Change

New Enterprise Associates (NEA) Partner Vanessa Larco, who has joined Kindred’s board, believes that the company is tapping into a significant opportunity within the vacation rental market.

As short-term rental platforms become increasingly professionalized, Larco contends that there is a massive untapped market for peer-to-peer sharing of primary residences, as opposed to renting out investment properties.

“The market size of primary residences is massive compared to investment homes, and Kindred has demonstrated that by delivering trust and convenience to unlock more primary residences, they can bring net new home inventory to the vacation rental market,” Larco explained.

By providing a more affordable and reliable alternative to traditional short-term rental platforms, Kindred’s home swapping model holds the potential to reshape the vacation rental market and establish a true sharing economy in home rentals.

With its recent funding and expansion plans, Kindred is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the way travelers experience home swapping, both now and in the future.

