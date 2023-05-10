High-Tech Car Inspection System Startup Raises $100 Million from GM, Carmax and More

UVeye, a renowned pioneer in the automotive industry’s automation sector, developing high-tech automated vehicle inspection systems, has recently raised a staggering $100 million additional investment in its Series D funding round.

The company intends to utilize the funds to launch significant sales and manufacturing ventures in North America, further strengthening its position as a premier vehicle inspection systems provider.

Although the Israeli startup entered the automotive industry with equipment to detect system threats, it has over the six years of its existence attracted deep interest and massive investment from other players in the sector.

Hanaco VC Leads UVeye’s $100 Million Series D Funding Round

Hanaco VC, a venture capital company based in New York and Tel Aviv in Israel led the successful Series D funding which featured some of its existing investors like GM Ventures, W.R. Berkley Corporation, CarMax, F.I.T. Ventures L.P. as well as Israeli institutional investors, pushing UVeye’s valuation to $800 million, as reported by TechCrunch.

The vehicle inspection system manufacturer has since its founding raised $200 million. It incorporates computer vision and machine learning to build systems that expedite vehicle inspections while ensuring accuracy at all times.

In 2019, UVeye identified a growing need for underbody technology, after observing an increase in the number of vehicles with mechanical problems in their undercarriage.

Although UVeye’s systems were initially utilized for security purposes, the necessity was quite apparent, according to Amir Hever, CEO and co-founder of the firm.

“The first commercial use case was actually supporting and partnering with the OEMs as part of the new vehicles supply chain since then we have expanded and today, we support the full life cycle of the vehicle, which includes the dealership sector, used cars, and auctions, insurance companies and commercial fleets,” Hever told TechCrunch via an emailed statement.

With at least 200 employees, Hever believes this is the right time to double down on the company’s automotive bet from its two bases, New Jersey and Tel Aviv.

The new funding will allow the company to kick off production for its highly sought-after vehicle inspection systems in North America and ramp up growth in its sales.

In a previous announcement, UVeye said it had signed production agreements with the likes of General Motors, Car Max, and Volvo Cars USA to distribute its inspection systems through their wholesale networks.

“Automated inspection of vehicles enabled by advanced computer vision and AI is in its first innings, but will completely transform the auto industry,” Lior Prosor, partner at Hanaco VC, said in a written statement. “As electric and autonomous vehicles become more and more complex and fleets become more difficult to manage, low-cost and high-frequency predictive maintenance will become an essential part of any auto stack.”

UVeye High-Tech Car Inspection System Eyeing the North American Market

Hever is certain the firm’s entrance into the North American region will bring its AI-powered vehicle inspection systems closer to thousands of dealerships, used car auctions, and other fleets over the next three years. UVeye is also present in Germany and Japan.

UVeye has designed and currently manufactures three distinct systems capable of swiftly evaluating both new and pre-owned vehicles at dealerships, auctions, or for sizable fleet operators while the automobiles are in motion.

An undercarriage scanner identifies structural defects, absent components, or leaks, and a tire system that quickly recognizes the brand, specifications, air pressure, tread depth, and sidewall damage.

The company’s third system offers a comprehensive 360-degree exterior view, allowing for thorough inspections of sheet metal and external elements like bumpers, door locks, grilles, and windows, according to details provided by UVeye.

Prospecting Longer-Term Opportunity With Robotaxis

Hever, the CEO is also prospecting a longer-term opportunity with robotaxi fleets in addition to believing UVeye’s “products as a needed solution for safety and predictive maintenance for autonomous fleets as they will be driving 24/7 on the road and will need continuous support.”

The company is reaching out to “several companies in the fleet sector” some of which are leading players at a global level and hopes to have some updates on the matter before the end of 2023.

“As we also see the future the EVs and autonomous vehicles will have more and more sensors, we believe that combining the vehicle sensors and our capabilities will provide a better complete condition report of the vehicle,” Hever said in the statement.

