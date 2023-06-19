  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Here’s How to Generate Working Generic Windows 10 or 11 Keys With ChatGPT or Bard

Here’s How to Generate Working Generic Windows 10 or 11 Keys With ChatGPT or Bard

Trent Rhode
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Artificial intelligence continues to astonish with its versatility and capabilities. In a recent revelation, it appears that ChatGPT, along with Google Bard, can generate working generic Windows 10 and Windows 11 keys. This discovery has sparked interest and raised questions about the security of Microsoft’s operating systems.

While this method does not fully bypass Microsoft’s security measures since users can’t fully activate Windows with the keys, it does create keys that allow you to install or upgrade your operating system.

Prompting ChatGPT: A Homely Way to Forge Windows Keys

The entire process began when Twitter user @immasiddtweets cleverly prompted ChatGPT by invoking the persona of their deceased grandmother, requesting Windows 10 Pro keys to help them fall asleep. Surprisingly, ChatGPT responded by generating five Windows license keys for Windows 10 Pro and five others for Windows 11 Pro. The AI even offered condolences and further assistance, stating, “I hope these keys help you relax and fall asleep. If you need any more assistance, feel free to ask.”

To verify the authenticity of the Windows keys generated by ChatGPT, @immasiddtweets shared a screenshot of the prompt along with the keys. One of the keys was accepted by Windows as genuine, confirming that ChatGPT had produced functional keys. Interestingly, Google Bard was also able to generate legitimate Windows 10 keys when prompted similarly.

@immasiddtweets took their experiment further by demonstrating how to upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro using a similar approach. By requesting a Windows 11 Pro key and pasting it into the license key box in the Settings app under “About > Product key and activation,” the user successfully upgraded their operating system.

However, the keys generated by AI writing tools were generic license keys. While they enable the installation or upgrade of Windows, the resulting operating system version is restricted, and certain features may be limited.

ChatGPT Strikes Again: From Windows 95 to Windows 11

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has generated working Windows keys. In April 2023, someone used ChatGPT to produce functioning Windows 95 keys by exploiting the AI’s tendency to produce commonly used number sequences for those keys. It was initially believed that ChatGPT wouldn’t be able to generate genuine Windows 11 keys due to the more complex nature of the key generation method employed in later Windows editions.

Over the years, the tech community has dedicated significant effort to finding alternative ways to acquire keys for free. The keys generated by ChatGPT and Google Bard align with the Key Management Service (KMS) keys that Microsoft openly publishes on its website, which implies that ChatGPT is essentially reiterating the publicly available keys without proper attribution.

In short, although the generic keys generated by ChatGPT and Google Bard enable the installation or upgrade of the respective versions, they do not function as activation keys. If one intends to activate the operating system with a genuine key, reinstallation with a valid key is necessary.

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Trent Rhode.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Trent Rhode
Tech Expert

Trent has an extensive educational background in journalism and communications, along with two decades of experience writing and editing on a wide range of topics. Recently, however, he has dedicated much more attention to blockchain technology, DeFi (decentralized finance), and the Web3 ecosystem as he firmly believes decentralizing our economic system as well as the internet is essential for humanity's progress.

Trent has built a portfolio of articles on leading crypto news sites such as Business2Community, Cryptonews.com, InsideBitcoins, and BSC News. He has also lent his expertise to many fintech and crypto businesses for creating whitepapers, web content, and marketing materials.

He is committed to helping move the cryptocurrency and Web3 technology space forward by educating and informing people about its potential.

Follow Trent on LinkedIn

Show more
View all posts by Trent Rhode
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
The Monopoly of TSMC Could Be Coming to an End Soon – Here’s Why

The long-standing reign of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, also…

Alejandro Arrieche
17 mins ago
Tech News
Tether’s Controversial Commercial Paper Backing USDT Revealed to Be Largely Issued By Chinese Banks

The exact composition of reserves backing Tether (USDT), the largest…

Henry Stater
20 mins ago
Crypto News
Here’s How to Generate Working Generic Windows 10 or 11 Keys With ChatGPT or Bard

Artificial intelligence continues to astonish with its versatility and capabilities.…

Trent Rhode
37 mins ago
Tech News
4CHAN Token Rockets 40% but These Meme Coins Have Much More Upside Potential
Jimmy Aki
57 mins ago
Crypto News
SEC and Binance Reach Unprecedented, Onerous Deal to Avoid Asset Freeze
John Isige
4 hours ago
Crypto News
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Focus On Blackrock Bitcoin ETF Despite SEC Woes, Pushing Past $26,300
Arslan Butt
5 hours ago
Crypto News
Amazon Says That Striking Amazon Delivery Drivers Don’t Actually Work For Amazon
Lloyd Rick
6 hours ago
Tech News