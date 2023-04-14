The Japanese incel problem has exploded over the course of the past few years, with many young men refusing to go outside and engage in the real world, instead finding solace in virtual girls and other such experiences.

Now, GPT-4 is being used to make a hologram of a “wife” that knows everything.

Creating a digital wife

Minoru Takeuchi, an inventor from Tokyo’s Akihabara District, first released his vision for a hologram of a partner four years ago, in the form of Hikari Azuma.

Azuma has been a huge success, and Takeuchi claims that his £2,000 virtual wife has been so popular that he has managed to sell thousands of them to men across Japan.

However, the “virtual partner” wasn’t nearly intelligent enough to be deemed appropriate as a companion, whereas he hopes that new innovations in the AI space can help to ameliorate such concerns.

GPT-4 can help create virtual companions

By integrating GPT-4 with Hikari Azuma, he is able to improve upon his product significantly, since the virtual wife is far more intelligent and has far more access to information.

The founder believes that such AI integrations could help to revolutionise his product, and that the phenomenon of artificial intelligence being used as a personal companion will only continue to become more significant in the coming years.

“You can have unlimited conversations, quick responses, while the character’s individuality can be maintained to some extent. “The revolution for AI characters has finally begun!”

There are some who are concerned about what this could mean for society and the future of relationships, but for the larger and larger segment of the Japanese male population who rarely leave the house, there is a lot of excitement about these developments.

