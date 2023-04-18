GPT-4 AI Integrated Into Chegg Study Aid Software Despite ChatGPT School Bans

Education technology company Chegg has launched a new study aid software that offers personalized study guides and practice tests to students using the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Chegg has integrated OpenAI’s latest AI system GPT-4 to create CheggMate, a new learning assistant that is intended to provide targeted support to help students achieve their academic goals, CEO Dan Rosensweig told Reuters.

The new study aid tool will process data on the questions students have missed and the classes they are taking in order to offer personalized testing and guide each individual in a way that ChatGPT’s more generalized format cannot.

CheggMate will initially be available for free when launched in May, Rosensweig said.

In terms of its practical applications, CheggMate’s scope could extend beyond revised learning material. Instead, it might serve as a means of assessment for students in terms of their studies and personal goal setting.

Chegg is a publicly listed American education tech company that provides online tutoring and e-textbook rentals.

The company has 8 million subscribers in the US and an annual revenue of more than $200 million.

Schools Ban ChatGPT Amid Fears of Plagiarism

The recent move by Chegg to integrate AI comes as many institutions have banned ChatGPT, citing plagiarism, concerns around equality, and allowing some to sidestep coursework.

Just recently, Tokyo-based Sophia University banned students from using ChatGPT and other AI chatbots to write assignments such as essays, reports, and theses.

Prior to that, the New York City Department of Education blocked the chatbot from school networks and devices across the district, citing concerns over plagiarism, as well as the bot’s accuracy.

Seattle Public Schools and Los Angeles Unified School District put similar limits on the use of the bot in December. A number of other major international universities have also imposed a ban on AI tools.

Nonetheless, Rosensweig said Chegg focuses on math and the sciences, not the essay drafting that has challenged schools. It also lets teachers restrict the review of answers to questions on current exams.

CheggMate Could Eventually Replace Human Tutors

When asked about the potential impact of CheggMate on the organization’s pool of 150,000 experts contributing to its content, Rosensweig said they already balance humans with technology.

He added that the tool could eventually help decrease the cost of content and boost profitability for the company.

This comes as some companies have already started to replace a portion of their human workforce with AI technologies.

Just recently, China-based marketing agency BlueFocus announced that it will be replacing third-party copywriters and designers with AI technologies.

The Beijing-based company said it will end the hiring of human copywriters and designers “to fully embrace generative AI” and cut expenses.

The move has already sparked concerns about the impact of AI technology on the creative industry.

In fact, Universal Music Group has requested major streaming services to ban AI tools from scraping melodies and lyrics from their copyrighted songs.

Read More: