Google’s Find My Device is About to Get Exponentially Better

Google‘s Find My Device is getting a major upgrade, which will enhance its capabilities and make it more comparable to location-tracking systems offered by Apple and Tile.

During its I/O 2023 keynote on Wednesday, the tech giant announced that it will be adding a range of new device categories to Find My Device in the coming months, including headphones, earbuds, and tablets, as reported by The Verge.

Another exciting upgrade to Find My Device is the addition of a vast network that will leverage devices owned by other people to ping missing gadgets and pinpoint their location, making it easier for users to locate missing gadgets.

“It’s powered by a network of billions of Android devices around the world,” Google’s Sameer Samat said.

Moreover, third-party trackers like Tile, Chipolo, and others have pledged to support the updated program.

Google noted that it has designed the network with privacy in mind, ensuring that device location data is encrypted and not viewable by the company.

Google Aims to Offer Better Security With New Updates

Google aims to offer increased safety and security for its Find My Device users by making alerts work across platforms in the same way.

The move by Apple to make its AirTags safer comes following reports they were being used for stalking individuals or people’s property without their knowledge or consent.

Google is also preparing to launch unknown tracker alerts, which will automatically notify users if their phone detects an unknown tracker moving with them.

This feature will support Bluetooth trackers, such as Apple AirTags, and other trackers that are compatible with Find My Device. The feature is due to roll out later this summer.

Furthermore, as part of its ongoing upgrade to Find My Device, Google is making it easier to locate devices by ringing them or viewing their location on a map, even if the gadgets are offline.

The updates are designed to make Find My Device the go-to location tracker for Android users, offering greater functionality and more support for a wider range of device categories.

The technology that underpins the draft specification around trackers proposed by Apple and Google is set to make its way to Android devices ahead of the production release.

The draft has been submitted as an Internet-Draft via a standards development organization and is expected to be approved by the end of the year.

Other Key Announcements During Google’s I/O 2023

During the company’s developer conference, Google largely focused on underlying generative AI technology that’s going to power its most popular products.

The tech giant revealed that it is opening its ChatGPT rival Bard in 180 countries around the world, making its AI chatbot available to millions of consumers for the first time.

Furthermore, the company is incorporating Adobe’s Firefly AI image generator into Bard, adding the ability to surface images in its responses.

Google also unveiled PaLM 2, a new large-language model that can perform a broad range of topics, including coding, reasoning, multilingual translation, and natural language generation, during the conference.

As expected, Google is bringing changes to its search engine, supercharging it with generative AI features with a brand-new product called “Converse.”

