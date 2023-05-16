Google’s Bard Is Available on Uninhabited Islands but Not in the EU or Canada

Google’s emerging artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot innovation, Bard, will be available to 180 countries, excluding renowned regions like Canada and European Union-based countries.

The reputable technology firm iterates plans to gradually increase expansion to countries and territories with clearer regulations that fit its visions.

New Google AI: Unclear Regulatory Policies to Blame for Bard’s Absence?

Last week Wednesday, Google hosted its annual “Google I/O” developer conference event to showcase the detailed evolution of its latest innovations, technologies, and products.

The company’s flashy announcements around Bard, its artificial intelligence (AI) conversational assistant, projected growth, and offerings made headlines due to the surging developments of the overall AI industry.

Today we’re removing the waitlist process and making Bard available in over 180 countries and territories, with more coming soon. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/m6HSzScs4P — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

As exclusively detailed in a TechCrunch report, Google stated that the emerging chatbot is currently available in three languages: U.S. English, Japanese, and Korean – with plans to expand its language support to include 40 more languages in the future.

We’re also introducing Bard in Japanese and Korean, and we’re on track to support the top 40 languages soon. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/a1Ws5jvQvw — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

The tech firm also iterated Bard will be accessible to 180 countries and territories, including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Nigeria, Uruguay, and Angola.

While the growth of Bard’s evolution and accessibility created a buzz in AI communities, it was quickly noticed that the European Union countries and Canada, also known as the Great White North, did not make the list of supported countries.

#bard is available in 180 countries, but a couple of important ones are still missing: Canada, Brazil, China and all of the EU: pic.twitter.com/xK0bMUy1Pa — Mathijs Vogelzang (@thijser) May 12, 2023

However, Google’s support announcement suggests that there could be a change as the company acknowledges plans for gradual expansion to more countries and territories.

Access to the conventional assistant will be granted to countries that connect with the tech firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) principles and are consistent with local regulations.

At press time, Google is yet to comment on why the EU, Canada, and other excluded geography were excluded from accessing Bard generative AI offerings.

However, it is alleged that the increased traction in the development of AI framework might be the ideal reason for Bard AI jurisdiction limit.

There’s growing suspicion that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) emerging policy landscape is touted to be a headwind to the explosive growth of generative AIs like Bard, ChatGPT, and many more.

ChatGPT Temporary Ban: Google Set to Avoid EU’s Privacy and Data Policies Hoops

The European Union’s anticipated law policies toward creating a strict framework for generative artificial intelligence (AI) still need to be determined.

Although the legal regulation is fair, considering its potential role in stabilizing the influence of AIs in critical sectors like finance, health, education, and data privacy, the need for a clear objective is worrisome.

Already, the OpenAIs generative chatbot, ChatGPT, was temporarily banned in Italy over privacy violations influenced by EU policies.

When the ban was announced in April, the Italian government stated ChatGPT had to comply with the transparency and privacy rights of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which prohibits using users’ data as an algorithmic training sequence.

OpenAI had to implement compliance measures such as an online data form that enables users to delete search history data from ChatGPT’s training algorithms.

Other embedded features include parental permission and publicity educational campaigns on how users can opt out of sharing data.

The exclusion of EU countries and Canada will undoubtedly enable Google to leap past the same pathway ChatGPT had to go through to retain availability in the Italian region.

GDPR’s surging influence in EU borders is expected to change how generative AIs are integrated and used.

The launch of Bard in such regions may create data and privacy issues, a spate of lawsuits, back-and-forth legal proceedings, and more.

In GDPR’s defense, European Unions residents have the right to control their personal data information, including what gets shared and erased, data portability, profiling, automated decision-making, and whatnot.

AI industries and companies set to deploy their innovations to EU jurisdictions may risk litigations and huge fines if they don’t meet the regulatory standards.

Related News