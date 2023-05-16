Google to Start Deleting Inactive Accounts: Here’s How to Keep Yours Active

Google has updated its inactive accounts policy and later this year it would start deleting inactive accounts. Here’s everything you need to know about the change.

Beginning in December, Google would start deleting accounts inactive accounts – which it defines as those accounts that haven’t been used for two years or more.

In its blog, Google said that while it has the necessary tools in place to deter security threats – inactive accounts are “more likely to be compromised.”

It added, “This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven’t had two factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user.”

According to Google, its analysis shows that inactive accounts have at least a 10x lower probability of setting up two-factor authentication.

Google said that it would only target personal accounts – leaving business accounts as well as organizations like schools untouched.

It would also not delete accounts through which a subscription is set up as it considers it as a legit account activity.

The company would take a phased approach and begin with accounts that were never used post the creation.

It would also send “multiple notifications” to the email address as well as any recovery email in the account before the deletion.

The move is intended to enhance security as inactive accounts are more likely to be compromised and can be misused for various motives – including identity theft.

Google to Delete Inactive Accounts – How to Protect Yours?

Meanwhile, the workaround to keep a Google account is quite easy and the company said that “the simplest way to keep a Google Account active is to sign-in at least once every 2 years.”

It listed several actions which it considers as “activity.” These include

Using Google Search or Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Signing into a third-party app with the account

Downloading a third-party app

Reading or sending an email

Google also advised users to provide a recovery email while creating an account and then keep it updated.

Fund Managers Pivot to Alphabet Stock Amid AI Push

Meanwhile, the Q1 2023 13F filings show that fund managers are bullish on Alphabet stock amid the AI pivot.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Capital bought over 10 million shares of Google parent in the first quarter and the stock is among the top 10 holdings now – valued in excess of $1 billion.

Dan Loeb’s Third Point also disclosed a $500 million position in the stock making it a top holding for the hedge fund.

While Alphabet stock fell 39% in 2022 it has rebounded in 2023 and is up over 35% for the year.

Wall Street was impressed with the company’s I/O earlier this month where it revealed more details about its AI foray.

Despite market uncertainty, investors are bullish on AI plays and names like Google and Microsoft have seen buying interest.

