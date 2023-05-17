Google Sued for Unauthorized Collection of Abortion Data From Planned Parenthood Site

A class-action privacy complaint has been filed against Google for allegedly obtaining sensitive health information from patients via the Planned Parenthood website.

Google in Controversy Over Illegal Data Harvesting

Tech giant Google is again at the center of controversy. The company is facing legal action over allegations of intercepting and mishandling sensitive abortion-related data from the Planned Parenthood website.

The lawsuit, which has garnered significant attention, raises critical questions about online privacy, data security, and the ethical responsibilities of major tech companies.

An anonymous Jane Doe recently filed a complaint against Google on behalf of herself and others in a similar situation.

She alleges that the company improperly gathers health information, such as searches for abortion, on third-party websites that utilize Google technology.

According to the plaintiff, in 2018, she used the Planned Parenthood website, which had Google’s tracking technology, to search for an abortion provider in Burbank, California.

However, Google intercepted and amassed the plaintiff’s and class members’ private data without their knowledge.

This includes their searches, inputs, health data about private, personal, and sensitive medical appointments, conditions, and treatments, messages to medical professionals, and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) without authorization.

It is widely known in the industry that there is a market for consumer personal data, which includes the information obtained by Google from the plaintiff and class members.

The plaintiffs argue that Google’s actions violate their privacy rights and constitute an unauthorized intrusion into their sensitive medical decisions without compensation.

According to the lawsuit, Google aided and abetted the healthcare provider’s violations of the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA), making it responsible for any violations.

The lawsuit demands the establishment of a compensation fund and the cessation of the practice.

The lawsuit also makes reference to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA). The act aims to protect Californians from companies that eavesdrop on their private communications and invade privacy through the increasing use of such devices and techniques.

Doe’s legal team is attempting to have the lawsuit certified as a class action. However, at press time, Google had not yet issued a statement regarding the case.

How Safe Is Our Data in the Hands of Tech Companies?

The lawsuit has reignited concerns regarding online privacy and the extent of control that tech giants have over users’ data.

Google, along with other major players in the tech industry, has faced criticism in the past for its data collection practices.

For instance, the Financial Times reported in November 2019 that Google has collected prescription medicine names submitted by users of the website drugs.com.

In reaction to the article, Google stated that it had since marked the data as sensitive internally, excluding it from tailored advertisements. However, its technology could still present contextual ads based on the content the user had viewed.

Aside from Google, Meta is also being sued for allegedly using the Meta Pixel monitoring technology to harvest private information from health websites.

The social media site has requested that a federal judge dismiss the case, arguing that it directs web designers to refrain from providing private health information.

The case serves as a reminder that despite the convenience and accessibility the internet offers, users must remain vigilant about their privacy rights and hold companies accountable for any breaches.

This lawsuit may set an important precedent for online privacy and data interception.

However, if the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, it could significantly impact how tech companies handle user data and the level of transparency required in their practices.

The outcome may also lead to a broader debate on privacy legislation and the need for more robust safeguards to protect individuals’ sensitive information.

