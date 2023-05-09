Google Pixel Tablet Specs Revealed in Second Major Leak Leading Up to I/O



As the world awaits the official launch of the Google Pixel Tablet in a few days, the device’s specs have already been leaked online in a mistake that saw most if not all of the specs listed on the internet along with the potential price.

Pixel Tablet Specs Surface Ahead of Launch

The tablet was set to be launched on May 10th at the 2023 I/O event but Amazon Japan mistakenly made the device’s listing live for all to see. While the listing has already been removed, the website showed the “porcelain” edition of the 11-inch tablet will spot the Google Tensor G2 octa-core chip similar to the Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and soon the 7A.

Even though Google first showed the device a while back, there isn’t much official information available at this moment. Amazon further revealed that the device will have a liquid crystal display (LCD) screen with 2560×1600 pixels that delivers up to 500 candelas of maximum brightness.

The gadget will have fairly sizeable bezels around the screen which will make it much easier to handle without worrying about accidental touches.

Additionally, the tablet will have 8 GB of main memory, 128 or 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.1-based flash memory, and USI 2.0 stylus support. For the cameras, the device has a front camera with eight megapixels along with a back camera with the same megapixels.

The Pixel tablet has four speakers and three noise-canceling microphones for clear audio input and output. In terms of connectivity, the gadget will have a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for its main port and charging, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless, and a Pogo pin connection for attaching it to a dock.

When purchasing the tablet, the dock is included and allows the Pixel Tablet to assume the role of a smart home assistant, much like that of the Amazon Echo. The dock will keep the device charged at all times allowing it to serve the user 24/7 while also acting like a speaker.

“When your Pixel Tablet is docked, you can enjoy hands-free help from the Assistant or a photo frame of your memories,” said Google.

The Pixel Tablet’s battery was advertised as having a 27 Wh capacity, which is slightly shy of the iPad Pro 11-inch’s 28.65 Wh battery. With this, the tablet claims to have a battery life of up to 12 hours when streaming videos.

Google Integrates Material You Into Tablet

According to the leaked listing from Japan, the tablet costs 79,800 yen, around $591, although earlier speculations claim that the tablet might cost as little as €600 ($662) in Europe. Google hasn’t yet announced a release date for the Pixel Tablet, however, the Amazon listing states that the device will be available for purchase from June 20.

The Pixel Tablet is expected to come in hazel as disclosed by Google when it was first unveiled at the I/O event last year. It will also come in porcelain as was advertised by Amazon Japan. The tablet was allegedly caught on a video at the Milan Design Week based on which the device was seen in a pink coral hue, a light gray, and a dark gray.

It’s interesting to note that consumers may choose bezel colors, as both a black and a white version are shown when the phone is docked.

For internal colors, the tablet will feature the Material You design which is also available on the most recent Pixel Smartphones. This design scheme will allow users to set their color palettes based on their lock screen and wallpaper or any other preferences.

All in all, these specs will be confirmed at the official launch where apart from the Pixel Tablet, Google is also expected to reveal details about the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Android 14 OS.

