Google Launches PaLM 2 LLM, Is It Better Than ChatGPT?

Google just announced the launch of PaLM 2, its latest large language model (LLM), which will power an updated version of Google’s generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Bard.

According to Google, who made the announcement at their I/O developer conference, the new model features enhanced common-sense reasoning, mathematics and logic capabilities.

This could mark an important moment for Google, whose Bard generative AI product has lagged behind major rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing in recent months.

PaLM 2 is not just a much more powerful language model but also features different iterations that are specified towards different fields of knowledge, such as its cybersecurity-focused Sec-PaLM 2 and medical industry-focused Med-PaLM 2 models.

ChatGPT was released to the public by OpenAI back in November 2022 and immediately become a viral sensation.

OpenAI’s chatbot quickly became the fastest platform in the world to reach 100 million users, with users shocked at the AI-powered bot’s ability to process information, problem-solve and generate high-quality human-like responses to queries.

Indeed, ChatGPT was quickly hailed as a breakthrough technology that could radically transform the way information workers and businesses operate.

The chatbot’s release last year sparked a race within big tech to develop new generative AI tools and integrate ChatGPT-like technology into their existing products.

Microsoft sunk a massive $10 billion into OpenAI and other major tech giants while Google, Tencent and Amazon all raced to develop their own generative AI tools.

Is PaLM 2 Better Than ChatGPT?

Given that the company has trained their new LLM on a large amount of math and science texts, PaLM 2 can now more easily handle complex math puzzles and reason through more complex problems, Google argued.

The model is also allegedly much better at writing and debugging code, having been trained in 20 coding languages.

PaLM 2 is also trained to function in over 100 different (human) languages.

When asked by analysts at Dataconomy.com whether PaLM 2 can compete with GPT4, Google Bard responded by saying “yes, PaLM 2 has the potential to compete with GPT4… Palm 2 is a newer model than GPT4, and it has been trained on a larger dataset of text and code”.

“This means that Palm 2 has the potential to be more powerful and versatile than GPT4”, the chatbot remarked.

