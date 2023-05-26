Google Launches AI Search Capabilities In Limited Test – Join the Waitlist Now

Google just announced an important step as it plays catch-up in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The US-based tech giant announced via a blog post on Thursday that it is opening up access to an experimental program called Search Labs.

Those with access to the program will be able to sign up for experiments, like Google’s Search Generative Experience, which is the company’s in-development generative AI search engine.

According to the blog post, the AI-powered search engine will help users “understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily”.

“Instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you”.

The waitlist to access Search Labs can be joined here.

Users will be notified via email when they have been approved to start testing Google’s new AI-powered features.

Google Set to Revolutionize Search

In its Thursday blog post, Google describes three ways in which its new AI-powered search improves upon its existing product and offers up a few examples.

Firstly, the tech giant claims its new search will be better at helping a user get up to speed on a new or complicated topic.

“If you’re curious to learn more about starting your own company, try looking up “Benefits of incorporating your business before freelancing”,” Google explains

“You can quickly get the lay of the land, and then dive deeper with links to articles”.

Secondly, Google says its new engine will be better at helping users uncover quick answers and tips to specific questions.

“Sometimes you have a very specific question in mind, in which you’d benefit from seeing a variety of content from across the web,” the company explains.

“If you’re getting ready for an international trip, but need to make sure your documents are up to date, search for “How can I renew my passport quickly?”… Now you can easily find pointers for the key info you need to know, or see a range of options available and take the next step with help from the web”.

Finally, Google says its new AI-powered search will better help shoppers discover a range of products.

“Try searching for “Bluetooth speaker for a pool party” to see important considerations for that environment, like water resistance and battery life, and a host of options to choose from,” Google says.

“If you want to explore further, right under the snapshot, you’ll see the option to “ask a follow-up question” or select a suggested next step, which will take you into conversational mode”.

These are big improvements that could really revolutionize search.

An Important Step For Google as They Play Catch-up to OpenAI & Microsoft

Google’s launch of its public access Search Labs experiment marks its first step towards adding generative AI capabilities to its existing search engine, which sits at the tech giant’s business and suite of services.

And it’s a massive step for Google.

The company has been in crisis mode since OpenAI released its sensational GPT-4 powered chatbot ChatGPT last November, which astounded users with its amazing knowledge and capabilities in problem solving/content creation and was touted as an existential threat to Google’s entire business model.

Microsoft quickly sunk $10 billion into OpenAI and launched a generative AI-powered version of its own Bing search engine.

Google is hoping to emulate the success of its major big tech rivals, and retain its stranglehold over the search engine market that, prior to ChatGPT’s emergence last year, had remained largely unthreatened for a decade.

