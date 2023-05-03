Google Is Still Profiting From YouTube’s Climate Misinformation

Even after publicly making a commitment not to advertise anything that disputes mainstream climate research, Google continues to profit from misinformation about the environment on YouTube over a year later.

According to a report by the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition, as of April, researchers identified 200 YouTube videos containing climate misinformation and disinformation with 73.8 million views in total that ran ads for companies such as Costco, Politico, Calvin Klein, Nike, Hyundai, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The EU Commission's first designation of 19 online platforms (@Twitter, @Google etc.) under the Digital Services Act is a milestone in the fight against #climate #disinformation. In a new letter, the @caadcoalition urges #BigTech to take action *now* ⬇️https://t.co/CBHSUczJv6 pic.twitter.com/g2Ua79OvGN — Climate Action Against Disinformation (@caadcoalition) April 25, 2023

Google’s Broken Promise

Back in October 2021, Google made a statement saying that it was updating its ads and monetization policies against content that misinforms climate change. It said its new policy would “prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.”

This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change,” added the Google Ads team.

Unfortunately, 18 months later, Google seems to have deserted its commitment and proceeded to run ads on such content. Reports state that more than 100 videos with millions of views have been found in violation of the new policy as they had ads even for Google’s search engine yet some claimed there was no scientific consensus about the changing climate.

While some of the videos did not explicitly violate Google’s policies, they met a broader definition of climate disinformation that should also be covered.

“This demonstrates that YouTube is currently profiting from a much broader range of climate disinformation than is covered by its narrowly drawn policies,” said the CAAD coalition, which is made up of over 50 climate advocacy groups.

Alongside some of the videos discovered by the researchers, some of which contained advertisements and some of which did not, YouTube provided a “context” box with authoritative information, indicating that it was aware the videos made disputed or at least incorrect statements.

According to YouTube, which provided a link to a United Nations website on the subject, “Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, primarily caused by human activities, especially the burning of fossil fuels.”

In an interview, the head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Callum Hood, said, “It really begs the question about what Google’s current level of enforcement is.”

CAAD’s researchers claimed that watching videos takes a lot of time and they have restricted data access. As such, they are forced to rely on a laborious process of searching for keyword such as “climate hoax” and “climate scam” on the platform in order to determine the actual degree of disinformation on YouTube.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s probably the tip of the iceberg,” Mr. Hood added in reference to the number of videos they had found.

Hood further stated that despite Google’s green grandstanding, its ads continue to fuel the climate denial industry. “Whether it’s taking cash to target users with climate disinformation, or running ads that make climate denial content profitable, the company is selling out,” he said.

A fine line between climate change debate and denial

According to the New York Times, multiple times before climate denial videos, advertisements for the food delivery service Grubhub were present. Speaking on behalf of the company, a representative for Grubhub claimed that the company was collaborating with YouTube and other partners to “prevent Grubhub ads from appearing alongside content that promotes misinformation.”

In a statement, Michael Aciman, Google’s policy communications manager, claimed that the firm permits “policy debate or discussions of climate-related initiatives, but when content crosses the line to climate change denial, we remove ads from serving on those videos.”

He additionally stated that YouTube removed advertisements from some of the films that the CAAD researchers had highlighted.

“While we enforce this policy rigorously, our enforcement is not always perfect, and we are constantly working to improve our systems to better detect and remove policy-violating content,” Aciman said.

