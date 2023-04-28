Prepare for Game-Changing Google AI Products After Google Brain and DeepMind Merge to Compete With OpenAI

Google is integrating Google Brain and DeepMind as part of the company’s plan to increase investment in artificial intelligence research in order to maintain its edge in the competitive AI industry and better compete with rival systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

Introducing Google DeepMind

The bringing together of the two leading research groups in the AI field at Google gives rise to a new group called Google DeepMind. The new division will be in charge of leading innovative AI developments and products, and it will collaborate closely with other Google product divisions to provide AI research and products.

Google DeepMind will be under the leadership of Demis Hassabis who is expected to steer it and “lead the development of our most capable and responsible general AI systems.”

Hassabis believes that the consolidation of the two AI research labs will bring together world-class talent in AI with the computing power, infrastructure, and resources to create the next generation of AI breakthroughs and products boldly and responsibly.

According to Hassabis, the research achievements of Google Brain and DeepMind laid the groundwork for the contemporary AI sector, which includes everything from deep reinforcement learning to transformers.

This base will be expanded upon by the newly combined unit to produce the subsequent wave of ground-breaking AI innovations that will change the world (and potentially beat OpenAI).

In a memo to employees, he said: “Together, in close collaboration with our fantastic colleagues across the Google Product Areas, we have a real opportunity to deliver AI research and products that dramatically improve the lives of billions of people, transform industries, advance science, and serve diverse communities.”

The DeepMind team has collectively worked on several high-profile projects including AlphaGo which is known for beating professional human Go players, AlphaFold – an excellent tool that predicts protein structures with precision, sequence-to-sequence models, word2vec, and transformers, a technology that served as the foundation for some of OpenAI’s own work.

On the team’s leadership is also Jeff Dean, who currently serves as Google’s head scientist. Dean will now also serve as the organization’s chief scientist for Google Research and Google DeepMind.

He has been charged with determining the company’s future course for AI research as well as leading the most important and strategic technical AI initiatives, such as a number of potent multimodal AI models.

Working with all our fantastic colleagues across Google, we have an opportunity to build AI and ultimately AGI to benefit humanity. Looking forward to working with @JeffDean in his new role as Google's Chief Scientist. And excited for what we create next at Google DeepMind! — Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) April 20, 2023

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 for $500 million after which the duo has enjoyed a mostly successful collaboration, occasionally clashing.

In 2021, DeepMind apparently failed in its long-running attempt to gain independence from Google as the tech giant started pressuring DeepMind to turn its research into a product.

The AI Race Continues

The launch of Google DeepMind demonstrates the dedication that Google and its parent company Alphabet have to advance the ground-breaking research being conducted by DeepMind and Google Brain.

Google believes that DeepMind is well-positioned to speed up AI development and produce game-changing AI products and innovations that will change the world as the competition to dominate the AI market heats up.

The tech giant plans on dedicating the team to continue working on “multimodal” AI, like the most recent model GPT-4 from OpenAI, which can respond to both text and picture inputs to generate new content.

Despite Google dominating the search market for many years with 80% of the market share, Wall Street worries that it could lose ground to Microsoft which seems to be taking the lead in the fast-developing field of AI.

Google has however been putting in effort to catch up and compete with Microsoft’s GPT-powered chatbot by developing and unveiling Bard.

Unfortunately, Bard has not captured the scene yet and it led to a loss of $100 billion in value for Google after it provided false information in a promotional film causing the company’s event to fail to impress.

Google often develops products stealthily so there may be little or no warning before the Google DeepMind division puts out a paradigm-shifting app.

