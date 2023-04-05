Google Claims its Own Custom AI Supercomputing Chips Faster Than Nvidia’s

Google has claimed that the supercomputers it uses to train its artificial intelligence models are ahead of Nvidia’s comparable systems both in terms of speed and efficiency.

On Tuesday, the tech giant published a scientific paper sharing new details about the supercomputers powering its AI push, claiming that they are nearly twice as power efficient as their industry counterparts.

Google has strung more than 4,000 chips together to create its own custom chip called the Tensor Processing Unit, or TPU, which is in its fourth generation.

The Google TPU is used to train the company’s artificial intelligence models and is responsible for over 90% of the company’s work in this field.

Large language models (LLMs) that power technologies like Google’s Bard or OpenAI’s ChatGPT have exploded in size, which means they are too big to store on a single chip. Therefore, they need to be split across thousands of chips that have to work together for weeks or more to train the model.

For instance, Google’s largest publicly disclosed language model, the Pathways Language Model (PaLM), took 50 days and involved splitting it across two of the 4,000-chip supercomputers.

Google Says its Chips Are Twice as Fast and Efficient Compared to Nvidia’s

Google claimed that its fourth-generation TPU is twice as fast and 1.9 times more power-efficient compared to the system based on Nvidia’s A100 chip.

The latest TPU model is also 3.1 times more powerful and 10 times faster than their predecessors, the third-generation TPU supercomputer.

Other key metrics shared in the research paper claim that Google’s newest custom chip consumes three times less energy and produces 20 times less carbon dioxide emissions in comparison with similar rivaling AI-training supercomputers.

Notably, the tech giant did not compare its fourth-generation TPU to Nvidia’s current flagship H100 chip as the latter came to the market after Google’s chip and uses newer technology.

The company, however, noted that it will be developing a new TPU to compete with the Nvidia H100, although there were no details on this matter.

The research suggests the Google TPU is currently the world’s leading chip responsible for AI training models.

While Google is only just releasing details about its supercomputer, it has been online inside the company since 2020. Google has been testing its TPU chips in a data center in Mayes County, Oklahoma.

In the past, the TPU has been used by Google to enhance its search algorithms and improve translations through Google Translate.

LLMs Combine Billions of Data Points

LLMs combine billions of data points in order to be able to understand text and image inputs and offer human-like responses.

OpenAI, for instance, used 1.5 billion data points in the training dataset of Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT)-2, the LLM behind the ChatGPT chatbot.

That figure jumped to a whopping 175 billion parameters in the training dataset of GPT-3. While there is no confirmation on the matter, GPT-4, the latest generation LLM used by OpenAI, reportedly uses over 3 trillion data points.

The GPT-4 model performs at a “human level” on a variety of professional and academic benchmarks, can generate text, and can accept both text and image inputs, marking a significant upgrade compared to GPT-3.5, which only accepted text.

