Google Chatbot Bard is Now Available for All With Many New Features

The artificial intelligence (AI) war is raging as tech giants like Google and Microsoft race to release products with the ability to enhance human productivity in workspaces, business, and general life.

Following the emergence of OpenAI ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) that understands the natural language – can have conversations, answer questions, and generate text, Microsoft has been integrating AI in its app empire from its Edge browser, Microsoft 365 products and the SwiftKey keyboard.

Google is one of the world’s leading investors in AI, with a deep bench of researchers and engineers working on everything from machine learning to natural language processing.

The company has a long history of innovation in AI, and its products and services are used by billions of people around the world.

Over the last few months, Google has ramped up work on Bard, its AI chatbot to rival the likes of ChatGPT. Bard has been available for public use, although on a limited waitlist to allow developers to collect feedback and improve the model before a wider release.

However, those of you who have been waiting to try out Bard but were locked out due to the waitlist can rest easy as Google allows everyone to access the chatbot able to support new languages alongside oodles of other remarkable features.

Google Opens Up Bard for Everyone with A Myriad of New Features

Google is releasing Bard to the general public supported by a host of new features like support for new languages like Korean and Japanese, direct ways of exporting text to Google other products like Docs and Gmail, dark mode theme, and visual search.

With the waitlist dropped, the Bard is now available in English in 180 countries and territories. Users can also look forward to new feature releases like AI image generation which would be powered by Adobe in addition to integrating with external web services – Instacart and OpenTable included.

In a significant boost for Bard, which debuted a couple of months ago for a limited number of users in the US and UK, Google is introducing numerous enhancements and transitioning the chatbot to its advanced PaLM 2 language model.

While Google emphasizes that Bard remains an experimental endeavor rather than a replacement for its search engine, it has thus far underperformed in comparison to rival chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.

It’s worth mentioning that Bard’s inaugural public presentation two months ago included a factual mistake, an issue that plagues all similar AI-powered platforms.

Nevertheless, the combination of new features and the incorporation of the PaLM 2 language model is expected to bolster Bard’s overall responsiveness and user experience.

Google Bard Tackling Coding Queries with Ease

According to Google, the revamped Bard is able to tackle coding questions a lot better than other chatbots, in addition to carrying out particular tasks like debugging and code elucidation in at least 20 languages.

These new upgrades comprise the dark mode and enhanced code citations which Google believes will provide additional resources and demystify snippets, not forgetting the new export button.

Users can already put the export feature to transfer code to Google’s Colab platform but is expected to function seamlessly with an additional browser-based IDE, Replit for example for Python queries.

As for general use cases for the public, Google is improving Bard to be more visual so that it can be used to analyze images, respond with images in query results, and other AI-generated visuals.

This feature is not yet available on Bard but is expected to launch “in the coming months” and will be powered by Adobe’s Firefly software.

Bard engineers say that the visual results will be similarly presented in Bard with Google queries. The search engine Goliath demonstrates with an example, asking “What are some must-see sights in New Orleans?” with the chatbot producing a list of appropriate locations—the Audubon Zoo, the French Quarter, and so on – presented in images very close to what a Google image search would return.

One of the most intriguing features of the Google Bard chatbot is its capability to prompt the system with an image.

This innovation builds on Google Lens, which can recognize various objects in pictures. For instance, you can submit a picture of your pet dogs, accompanied by a request like “create a humorous caption about these two.”

Google Lens identifies the breed of the dogs, and the system generates a witty remark that corresponds with their distinct features.

Although it may require some time to truly comprehend the feature, it exhibits great potential for creativity, depending on how seamlessly the software is incorporated into its systems.

Googles Plans To Interface Bard With The Web

Google has announced plans to integrate Firefly into Bard. This move is significant because Adobe markets Firefly on the “ethical” side of training data, a matter that has caused problems resulting in lawsuits against other AI image software.

Bard’s integration with Adobe will mark the first of many similar third-party collaborations Google is looking forward to as the company hopes to connect the chatbot directly to its in-house apps and other “amazing services across the web.”

The substantial update is significant, though it only maintains Google’s competitive position with its counterparts.

Microsoft, one of the biggest contenders in the technology, had already integrated AI-generated images powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E into Bing in March, while OpenAI and Microsoft continue to explore chatbot incorporation with the broader internet.

OpenAI initially introduced this feature for ChatGPT earlier this year, offering examples such as utilizing the bot to make a dining reservation via OpenTable or organizing a grocery delivery through Instacart.

Google confirms it is collaborating with these very same platforms and users can look forward to more improvements in the coming months.

Despite oodles of new features, the sector is swarming with numerous similar applications which makes one wonder what Bard is even for.

Google maintains that Bird is not meant to replace its traditional search engine, but it would not stop people from using the chatbot for similar purposes. The company says there is a pipeline of changes in development for its Search service.

So, is Bard just an experiment to message Google’s longstanding presence in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning areas? Either way, we do not think it’s a bad thing!

