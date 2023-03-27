Tech News

Gmail Hackers Are Using This Extension Vulnerability to Steal Messages – Remove it Today

Gmail

One of the most significant problems facing the average citizen in a western society is the risk of cyber crime. It can come in many forms, and each potential risk has different degrees of severity. Now, there appears to be a brand new problem circulating in which people are having their Emails stolen by a Chrome extension.

Browser extension steals Emails and infects Android devices with malware

The attacks have been unearthed by German authorities who believe that the organisation is able to access Emails by tricking unsuspecting Internet users to add extensions to Chrome.

These extensions then allow the hackers to read the entirety of the contents of one’s Emails, and when connected via Android phone can even provide them with the relevant information to be able to install further malware onto one’s phone – this means that for those with Androids the potential risk is far more serious, and can lead to further risks such as SIM swap attacks.

The criminals are running a phishing company from North Korea

It is believed that the organisation comes from North Korea, and that the phishing attacks are not only being used as a means to steal assets from unsuspecting victims, but also to invade their privacy.

At first, the organisation was operating almost exclusively in South Korea, but since then the phishing attacks have expanded further afield, and are now routinely being sent to people across Europe and the rest of the western world.

Despite being fully aware of the risks of not differentiating between what is truly spam and what isn’t, Google doesn’t seem to be fully able to rectify the issue – Gmail continues to send relevant Emails to one’s spam folder and phishing Emails continue to arrive in the Inbox unabated.

In order to protect from such attacks, one ought to be wary of exactly which extensions they have on Google Chrome, and other Chrome-based browsers such as Brave.

