Global VC Results Bad In Q1 2023, Much Worse Without OpenAI and Stripe Mega Deals

The value and number of Global VC deals fell dramatically across all funding stages in the first quarter of 2023 as venture capitalists (VCs) and startup investors scaled back their investments, a Crushbase report reveals. Things would have been much worse were it not for the OpenAI and Stripe Mega deals. For late-stage and large funding, things also look gloomy.

Global VC Funding Reached $76 Billion In Q1/2023

Global VC funding fell 53% year-on-year from $162 billion to $76 billion in the first quarter of 2023. That’s even including a “10 billion investment into OpenAI — largely from Microsoft — and a $6.5 billion round for payments giant Stripe.” According to the Crunchbase report, Q1 VC funding would have been as low as $60 billion, without these two large deals.

Given that the first few months of 2022 weren’t that far from the peak of the last startup cycle, this comparison is somewhat misleading. It is evident that things have slowed down since then.

A closer look at these two deals reveals that the Microsoft-OpenAI deal is not a traditional corporate VC funding, while Stripe’s round was not raised for the growth of the online payments giant, but for tax purposes. As a result, the small increase that Q2023 XNUMX brought to the totals of global companies is appreciated that it simply disappears.

Further analysis by Crunchbase reveals that the total value of startup investment actually rose by 1% in Q1/2023 compared to Q4/2022, which is the latest and more useful comparison. Venture totals are no longer pointing downward.

Crunchbase is quick to point out that some VCs still have deep pockets despite the reported slowdown. According to the business insights and data firm, “investors in private companies still hold record amounts of dry powder, with around $580 billion as of the end of 2022,” drawing on estimates made by James Ephrati of Lightspeed Venture Partners.

This is in line with the amount of dry powder available in 2021, but investors that year were plowing the money rapidly into startups. Dry powder refers to cash held in reserve by venture capitalists allowing them to invest in opportunities as they arise.

Despite the record funds raised by investors, they continued to deploy capital at a slower pace during the first quarter of 2023. Quarter-over-quarter funding was flat, despite the two largest fundings in these recent peak years raised this past quarter.

Crunchbase states:

OpenAI’s $10 billion raise in January and Stripe’s $6.5 billion round last month make up the largest fundings to private venture-backed companies since 2019 — before the pandemic.

The number of Global VC deals fell 15% quarter-over-quarter to 5,959 in the first quarter of 2023, which was a 45% drop year-on-year.

Global VC Is In Retreat Across All Funding Stages

The report further revealed that startups are not the only ones suffering as funding at every stage was down between 44% and 54% in the last quarter in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. An excerpt from the report reads:

Investors across each stage scaled back as they took time to assess new investment opportunities while guiding existing portfolio companies.

This is a clear indication that the scaleback is not confined to any particular funding stage. The Crunchbase data indicates that the total Global VC seed-stage funding fell 44% to $6.29 billion from $12.2 billion a year earlier. This is a signal that investors are pulling back even in the earliest funding stages.

Crunchbase notes that this is a significant change given that seed funding was the “least-impacted funding stage through the 2022” crypto winter. As can be seen from the chart above, seed funding increased each quarter based on a YoY comparison in the first half of 2022. Global VC seed funding amounts only began slowing down YoY by more than 25% in Q4/2022.

At the moment, artificial intelligence (AI) is capturing investor attention with the expectation that this technology will impact many layers of the tech industry as opportunities for new and established companies emerge.

The Crunchbase data also shows that early-stage funding totaled $25.6 billion in Q1, a 54% YoY decline. This year-over-year pullback in early-stage quarterly funding in 2022 started in the third quarter and has continued to drop.

For the late-stage and growth funding, a dramatic fall from $93 billion in the first quarter of 2022 was witnessed to $43 billion in the last quarter. This was, however, a 26% increase from the $34 billion recorded in Q4/2022.

The large fundings to OpenAI and Stripe made up 22% of all VC raised this past quarter and 38% of late-stage financings.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, global VC funding has deepened across all funding stages quarter over quarter and year over year, and the picture is bleak if you exclude the few big deals that probably don’t fit the traditional VC funding framework.

Sectors that were down in the Q1/2023 include e-commerce, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. However, AI remains a bright spot, with large fundings in the first quarter.

According to data from Crunchbase, AI companies accounted for 19% of investment dollars last quarter, with investments in OpenAI and hundreds of millions more invested in other firms in the space such as Anthropic, SandboxAQ and Adept AI,

Crunchbase said exits are bad and venture capitalists are raising much less capital than before. Moreover, exit activity is expected to remain quiet for the next few quarters amid the volatility seen in public markets in the past 12 months.

