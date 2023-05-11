Get Ready for a Slew of AI Generated Android Apps Thanks to Google

Google just became the latest major tech company to release a generate AI-powered tool for coders.

At its I/O developers conference on Wednesday, the tech giant unveiled a new tool called Studio Bot, which is designed to help Android developers build applications by generating and debugging code, whilst also answering questions about Android.

The coding bot is built on Google new coding model Codey, which is powered by Google’s latest large language model (LLM) called PaLM 2, which Google also unveiled at Wednesday’s conference.

According to Google, developers won’t need to share their source code with Google to use the coding bot, but the company will be collecting data on the conversations had with it.

For now, Studio Bot is only available to developers in the US, with Google not announcing anything about a global launch just yet.

But Android users should get ready for a slew of AI-generated apps to arrive, thanks to the new Google tool.

Google Sprinting to Catch Up in AI Race

The release of PaLM 2 and associated tools like Studio Bot could mark an important moment for Google, whose generative AI-products like its chatbot Bard have lagged behind major rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing in recent months.

PaLM 2 is not just a much more powerful language model, but also features different iterations that are specified towards different field of knowledge, such as its cybersecurity-focused Sec-PaLM 2 and medical industry-focused Med-PaLM 2 models.

ChatGPT was released to the public by OpenAI back in November 2022 and immediately become a viral sensation.

OpenAI’s chatbot quickly became the fastest platform in the world to reach 100 million users, with users shocked at the AI-powered bot’s ability to process information, problem-solve and generate high-quality human-like responses to queries.

Indeed, ChatGPT was quickly hailed as a breakthrough technology that could radically transform the way information workers and businesses operate.

The chatbot’s release last year sparked a race within big tech to develop new generative AI tools and integrate ChatGPT-like technology into their existing products.

Microsoft sunk a massive $10 billion into OpenAI and other major tech giants while Google, Tencent and Amazon all raced to develop their own generative AI tools.

