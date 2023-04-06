Germany is Considering Outlawing ChatGPT, Joining Italy

According to the country’s data protection head, Germany may follow Italy’s lead and ban ChatGPT due to worries about the security of personal information.

Ulrich Kelber, the German commissioner for data protection, said to the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday that Germany may adopt a similar enforcement to that of Italy’s recent ChatGPT ban.

Because ChatGPT was accused of violating privacy laws in Italy, the data protection agency opened an inquiry into the matter, and Kelber said that “in principle, such action is also possible in Germany.”

He continued by saying that each of the federal states in the country would have legal authority over this.

Following the ban in Italy, according to Kelber, German officials have been in touch with their Italian counterparts.

Other EU countries’ data privacy watchdogs, including those in France and Ireland, have also gotten in touch with the Italian data authority to ask about its findings.

An Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) official stated in a statement to Reuters: “We are following up with the Italian regulator to establish the basis for their action and we will communicate with all EU data protection authorities in connection to this subject.”

Under the EU’s “one stop shop” data regulatory system, Ireland’s DPC serves as the primary EU regulator for numerous multinational IT firms.

Yet, as OpenAI doesn’t have any headquarters in the EU, it has no direct regulatory authority over how the company conducts business there.

Italy’s ChatGPT ban, supported by Microsoft (MSFT) After being briefly banned by the national data regulator, OpenAI put ChatGPT offline in Italy.

With immediate effect, the Italian Data Protection Authority, GPDP, declared on Friday that it will prohibit and look into OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Unlawful acquisition of personal data”

The country’s regulatory body charged OpenAI with “unlawful acquisition of personal data” and failing to install a feature that stops minors from using the service.

The GPDP claimed that there was no legal justification for “the mass gathering and storage of personal data for the purpose of “training” the algorithms underpinning the platform’s functionality.”

It added that the software “exposes minors to utterly improper replies relative to their degree of development and knowledge” because there was no method to confirm the users’ ages.

OpenAI was instructed by the Italian regulator to stop collecting data from Italian clients and to reveal the steps it would take to address the complaints voiced by the country’s independent authority.

A ChatGPT comp is received by a US regulatory organization. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been requested in a complaint from the Centre for AI and Digital Policy to stop OpenAI from releasing further commercial versions of its current version, GPT-4.

The complaint from the center was published on the organization’s website, where it was described as “biased, dishonest, and a threat to privacy and public safety” by GPT-4.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 is now available

A six-month moratorium on the development of systems more advanced than OpenAI’s recently released GPT-4 has been asked, citing potential societal hazards, in an open letter endorsed by Elon Musk, AI experts, and industry leaders.

Related Articles: