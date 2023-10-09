Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip has led to the cancellation of the much-anticipated Nvidia AI Summit in Israel, initially scheduled for October 15th and 16th.

This decision follows Israel’s defense minister’s order for a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, subsequent to shocking attacks that left hundreds of civilians dead in Israel.

At the time of writing, at least 700 people have died and more than 2,150 others have been injured in Israel after the militant group Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from the neighboring Gaza Strip in an unprecedented incursion on Saturday, Israeli authorities said.

The Israel Defense Forces has already retaliated against the attack with its own strikes in the Gaza region, killing hundreds of people, including civilians.

Swords of Iron—42 hours in. These are the NUMBERS. This is the reality of Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/eUSNBFRgB2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

Unfolding Crisis Leads to Cancellation of Nvidia’s AI Summit

The abrupt cancellation of the much-awaited Nvidia AI Summit, amid the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip, comes as a major disappointment to the global tech community.

This tech event was highly awaited and was going to show the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, was going to give the main speech.

This summit was expected to bring together over 2,500 tech professionals from around the world in Tel Aviv, known for its lively tech scene and many startups. It was supposed to have more than 60 sessions where experts would lead discussions on important tech topics like accelerated computing, robotics, cybersecurity, and climate science.

The attendees, who were looking forward to networking and gaining insights from some of Nvidia’s foremost experts, are now facing uncertainty. They were looking forward to learning from Nvidia’s top experts like:

Kimberly Powell, vice president and general manager of healthcare;

Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of embedded and edge computing;

Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of networking and HPC;

and Gal Chechik, senior director and head of the Israel AI Research Center.

Nvidia expressed its empathy towards everyone impacted by the unrest. Attendees who have made travel or accommodation bookings were advised to contact their service providers regarding their policies.

Rising Tensions: Hamas Escalates Conflict, Sparking Broader Concerns

The recent attack by Hamas on Israel marks a big step up from earlier conflicts. Hamas fighters entered Israeli areas near Gaza including a music festival, killing civilians and taking people hostage.

Hamas as a whole, or in some cases its military wing, is designated a terrorist group by Israel, the US, the EU, and the UK, as well as other powers.

Hamas has been in control of the Gaza Strip since 2007 and has had a long-standing feud with Israel. This new attack has relinquished any hopes to bring peace to the area in the near future.

The Gaza Strip is a crowded place with about 2.3 million people living in the small area. Conditions will likely only worsen for civilians in the area as Israel continues to lay siege to it. Israel’s tech scene will likely be put on hold until the dire conflict calms down or is resolved.