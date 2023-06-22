  • Home
  • Tech News
  • FTC Sues Amazon for Tricking Customers with Shady Prime Subscription Practices

FTC Sues Amazon for Tricking Customers with Shady Prime Subscription Practices

Iliana Marvou
Iliana Marvou
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued the e-commerce giant Amazon for allegedly deceiving its customers into signing up for an Amazon Prime account and then making it hard for them to unsubscribe.

Amazon in Hot Water with FTC

In a press statement released by the FTC on Wednesday, the commission said that it had filed a complaint against Amazon blaming it in allegedly duping “millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime”.

In addition, the statement also noted that the company had “knowingly complicated the cancellation process for Prime subscribers”.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money … These manipulative tactics harm consumers and law-abiding businesses alike. The FTC will continue to vigorously protect Americans from “dark patterns” and other unfair or deceptive practices in digital markets,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in the release.

This is not the first time that Amazon finds itself in hot water with the FTC. At the end of May 2023, the e-commerce company had agreed to pay $25 million to the FTC and delete inactive child accounts, certain voice recordings and geolocation data.

FTC has been targeting tech companies for a while now. On 13 June the commission sued Microsoft to stop its $69 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard.

How Did Amazon React?

In an e-mail sent to TechCrunch, Amazon had denied the allegations stating that they were “false on the facts and the law”.

According to the e-commerce giant Prime’s design makes it very simple and easy for customers to both subscribe and unsubscribe from services, stating that the company has never been trying to deceive anyone.

Amazon added that the FTC had not contacted them directly prior to filing the lawsuit, as it should often be done.

The company noted: “While the absence of that normal course engagement is extremely disappointing, we look forward to proving our case in court”.

Amazon Stock Looks Bullish Despite the FTC Lawsuit

Despite the negative news, Amazon stocks (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been on a bullish run, briefly dropping by 1.17% on Wednesday from $125.60 to about $124.12 the lowest.

In the past 24 hours, however, AMZN had managed to regain Wednesday’s losses and surged by about 4.25% in the past 24 hours to $130.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Iliana Marvou.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Iliana Marvou
B2C Expert

Iliana graduated from City, University of London with a degree in Journalism in 2021. Since then she has been covering the crypto and finance industry for a number of publications. 

View all posts by Iliana Marvou
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Innovative Recycle-to-Earn Project Ecoterra Presale Skyrockets as Team Networks With Massive Players Like Tesla, $5.3 Million Raised

Revolutionary Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) crypto project ecoterra’s presale is surging as…

Henry Stater
2 mins ago
Crypto News
FTC Sues Amazon for Tricking Customers with Shady Prime Subscription Practices

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued the…

Iliana Marvou
14 mins ago
Tech News
TikTok Launches ‘Project S’ Plan to Challenge Amazon, Shein and Justify its $300 Billion Valuation

Over the past few months, TikTok has proven to be…

Nancy Lubale
16 mins ago
Tech News
No More Daily Injections – Insulin Grown in Lettuce is Cheaper and Can Be Taken Orally
Henry Stater
46 mins ago
Tech News
Loophole Allows US Government to Harvest the Data of Millions of American Citizens Without Warrants (or FISA)
Nancy Lubale
2 hours ago
Tech News
Polygon Launches Its Own AI ChatBot to Guide Users Through Its Ecosystem and Web3 
John Isige
4 hours ago
Tech News
These Shitcoins Are Trending on Dextools: PEPE, 4CHAN, REDDIT, STRAY – What Will Pump Next?
Jimmy Aki
6 hours ago
Crypto News