FTC Set to Battle Microsoft on Activision Blizzard Deal – How Would it Actually Affect Competition in Gaming?"

Nancy Lubale
The gaming industry is buzzing with anticipation as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) prepares to challenge Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest video game publishers in the world. The deal, valued at a staggering $68.7 billion, has raised concerns about potential monopolistic practices and the impact on competition within the gaming market.

The Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal and FTC Battle

According to Bloomberg reports, Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind popular franchises like “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft,” and “Candy Crush Saga,” has sent shockwaves throughout the gaming industry. If the deal goes through, Microsoft would gain control over a vast portfolio of highly lucrative intellectual properties, significantly expanding its influence in the gaming market.

However, the FTC has taken notice, expressing concerns about the potential consequences of such a merger.

The Federal Trade Commission has the authority to intervene in mergers and acquisitions to ensure fair competition and protect consumers. In the case of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition, the FTC is expected to argue that the deal would stifle competition, discourage innovation, and harm consumers’ interests.

One of the primary concerns surrounding the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal is the consolidation of power within the gaming industry. Microsoft already boasts a strong presence through its Xbox gaming console and popular gaming services like Xbox Game Pass. With the acquisition, the company would further solidify its position and potentially limit competition by controlling a significant portion of the gaming market.

The acquisition would give it control of even more incredibly popular franchises. This could give Microsoft the power to raise prices for games and other gaming products or to make it more difficult for smaller developers to compete.

Critics of the deal fear that Microsoft’s increased dominance could lead to a more consolidated and less diverse gaming landscape.

Sony, Microsoft’s greatest competition within the gaming space, argues that if the deal went through, Microsoft would make the Call of Duty series only playable on Xbox devices, an already common practice within the gaming world. Because the series is one of the most popular in the world, it could heavily stifle competition in the game console industry.

However, Sony’s Playstation 5 is currently crushing the competition’s Xbox Series X. It has sold nearly 15 million more PS5s than Microsoft has sold Xbox Series X consoles in the last 29 months.

Independent game developers would likely also find it more challenging to gain visibility and secure fair deals with fewer alternatives in the market.

Additionally, players could face reduced options for gaming experiences and potential price hikes if Microsoft chooses to leverage its newfound market power.

Possible Remedies For the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal

In previous cases, the FTC has proposed remedies to address competition concerns in mergers and acquisitions. These remedies could include requiring Microsoft to divest certain assets or impose restrictions on its practices to ensure a level playing field for competitors.

However, the specifics of any potential remedies in the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard case remain speculative at this point.

If the FTC blocks the deal, it would be a major victory for antitrust regulators and could send a signal to other tech giants that they cannot simply buy their way into new markets. It would also be a setback for Microsoft, which has been eager to expand its gaming business.

According to the article from FT.com, Microsoft is facing an 18-month deadline to finalize its purchase of Activision Blizzard, which expires on July 18. The looming deadline adds urgency to complete the transaction before the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) administrative law case commences.

If Microsoft fails to complete the deal, it would be required to pay a significant break-up fee of $3 billion. The companies argue that a preliminary injunction to delay the closing of the deal would likely result in the entire transaction being scuttled.

However, it is also possible that the deal could be modified to address the FTC’s concerns. For example, Microsoft could agree to sell off some of Activision Blizzard’s assets or to make certain commitments to promote competition in the gaming industry.

Source: Activision Blizzards

Microsoft’s Defense of the Acquisition

Microsoft is expected to defend the acquisition by highlighting the positive aspects, such as increased resources for game development and potential synergies that could enhance gaming experiences for players, and downplaying the potential affects on competition. The company may also argue that the gaming industry is vast and highly competitive, with other major players, such as Sony and Nintendo, still in the market.

As the FTC gears up for a battle against Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal, the outcome will have far-reaching implications for the gaming industry. The decision will determine whether the acquisition proceeds as planned, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape and affecting game developers and players alike.

With the future of the deal hanging in the balance, the gaming community eagerly awaits the resolution of this high-stakes clash between regulatory scrutiny and corporate ambition.

Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Nancy has four years experience writing news coverage across the finance, stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, NFT, blockchain tech and investing fields, previously a content writer for Kraken and a co-founder of Nairobi, Kenya based site KryptoTrends. Nancy’s latest work has been published on various websites including Vauld Insights, Coingape, Forexcrunch, InsideBitcoins and Economywatch. Her personal interests lie in crypto asset research and technical analysis, DeFi, NFTs and on-chain data analysis. Nancy also posts many market insights and crypto price predictions on her Twitter profile @NancyOmanga. Nancy’s current coverage has included market insights, analysis of the best performing asset classes during the 2022 bear market, and the latest regulatory news in the cryptocurrency industry. Nancy graduated with an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Sustainability from the University of Surrey, and was a member of the Surrey Green Society. She also holds a professional certification in Data Processing awarded by 365 Data Science, and several Blockchain Council certificates.
