FTC Files Injunction to Stop Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Microsoft to stop its $69 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard.

On Monday, the agency filed a lawsuit against Microsoft in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, claiming that the tech giant and Activision plan to consummate the deal without any further notice to the commission.

The FTC asked the court to issue an order blocking the deal by the end of Thursday.

“A preliminary injunction is necessary to maintain the status quo and prevent interim harm to competition during the pendency of the FTC’s administrative proceeding to determine whether the Proposed Acquisition violates U.S. antitrust law,” the commission said.

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Faces Another Hurdle

The recent complaint by the FTC marks the latest hurdle to the high-profile acquisition, which has previously been challenged by regulatory bodies such as the British Competition and Markets Authority.

The FTC has argued that the deal would harm competition across the video game market and would provide Microsoft with an unfair monopoly in the industry.

BREAKING: The Biden administration has filed to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The FTC is stepping in to stop Microsoft from buying video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, a deal that could violate anti-trust law if it were to go through. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 12, 2023

The lawsuit follows previous moves by the regulatory body to block the deal through an in-house court, which also raised concerns that the acquisition could damage competition in the gaming industry.

In comparison to the FTC’s in-house court, a federal court will be able to issue a restraining order to stop the purchase from being completed.

If the federal court grants the FTC’s demand to stop the deal, it would also prevent Microsoft from completing the transaction in the United States.

In response to the FTC lawsuit, Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company welcomed the “opportunity to present our case in federal court,” according to a report from The New York Times.

Activision Blizzard has also welcomed the news, calling it an opportunity to “accelerate the legal process.”

“We will now have the opportunity to more quickly present the facts about our merger,” Bobby Kotick, the chief executive of Activision, reportedly said in a note to employees.

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Could Significantly Impact the Gaming Industry

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision could have a significant impact on the gaming industry, which is worth an estimated $184 billion.

Microsoft earns billions of dollars each year in video games, but rival companies such as Sony and Nintendo are considered to have a better catalog of games.

The acquisition of Activision would bolster Microsoft’s position in this regard while harming rival companies.

Phil Spencer: Microsoft needs Activision to expand in mobile pic.twitter.com/FfUFy9259j — Post Up (@PostUp_SOG) June 12, 2023

In a complaint last year, the FTC justified its decision by citing Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media.

Similar to Activision Blizzard, Zenimax is the owner of multiple popular IPs with the most notable being The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

After the said acquisition was complete, Microsoft announced that Bethesda’s highly-anticipated future releases like Starfield and Redfall — most likely the name of The Elder Scrolls VI — would be Windows exclusives.

“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” the commission said at the time.

It is worth noting that aside from the US, the acquisition has also proved controversial across other jurisdictions.

For instance, the British Competition and Markets Authority has sought to stop the deal.

Read More:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now? B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023

Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales

KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams

Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper

Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops See the 15+ Coins

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ruholamin Haqshanas.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed