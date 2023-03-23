Tech News

France is Producing Great Tech and Here’s a Roundup from Hello Tomorrow Global Summit

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

France global technology summit

When one thinks of countries that are making huge progress in the field of technology, one rarely thinks of France. However, the country has been making huge strides in innovation lately, and a series of companies have come to showcase their work at the recent Hello Tomorrow summit.

French startups dominated at the summit

The Hello Tomorrow summit, which takes place once per year and was last held in Paris, was dominated by a series of French startups showcasing their innovations.

Macron has been vocal about his goals to work as hard as possible to create a dynamic environment in which companies from abroad are enticed to work in France, and French citizens want to stay in their homeland to develop on their ideas.

Inocell have developed a compact fuel cell

A company called Inocell has discovered a new way to generate power from fuel cells more efficiently. Their compact fuel cell can generate 300 kilowatts of power, which is particularly impressive given its relatively small size.

According to Jessica Horn, the Head of Communications at Inocel:

“It is very compact for the power density that it provides. And it is super modular so we can integrate it into systems ranging from 300 kilowatts up to 3 megawatt. It is also responsive, reaching its maximum power in less than 1.5 seconds.”

Jellyfish Bot cleans oil and waste from rivers, lakes and seas

Jellyfish Bot is a brand new robot that has been developed by a team from Marseille, and is designed to clean objects that have been submersed in oil, and to clean water from surfaces.

IADYS is the company that has built the Jellyfish Bot, believes that the robot has a range of use cases that are both commercial and conservational, to protect ecological interests in rivers, lakes and oceans.

V4Cure has found a unique cure for kidney disease

One of the most unusual discoveries that was presented at the summit was from a company called V4Cure, which has been working to develop a cure for kidney disease.

The company uses a toxin extracted from the venom of an African Mamba in the hope that it can solve the issue of kidney disease, in addition to the various other work that the company has been doing in using animal toxins to treat cardio-renal diseases.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!