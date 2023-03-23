France is Producing Great Tech and Here’s a Roundup from Hello Tomorrow Global Summit

When one thinks of countries that are making huge progress in the field of technology, one rarely thinks of France. However, the country has been making huge strides in innovation lately, and a series of companies have come to showcase their work at the recent Hello Tomorrow summit.

French startups dominated at the summit

The Hello Tomorrow summit, which takes place once per year and was last held in Paris, was dominated by a series of French startups showcasing their innovations.

Macron has been vocal about his goals to work as hard as possible to create a dynamic environment in which companies from abroad are enticed to work in France, and French citizens want to stay in their homeland to develop on their ideas.

Inocell have developed a compact fuel cell

A company called Inocell has discovered a new way to generate power from fuel cells more efficiently. Their compact fuel cell can generate 300 kilowatts of power, which is particularly impressive given its relatively small size.

According to Jessica Horn, the Head of Communications at Inocel:

“It is very compact for the power density that it provides. And it is super modular so we can integrate it into systems ranging from 300 kilowatts up to 3 megawatt. It is also responsive, reaching its maximum power in less than 1.5 seconds.”

Jellyfish Bot cleans oil and waste from rivers, lakes and seas

Jellyfish Bot is a brand new robot that has been developed by a team from Marseille, and is designed to clean objects that have been submersed in oil, and to clean water from surfaces.

Today, we turn 4. 4 years of research & development, 4 years of exhibitions all around the world and above all, 4 years of passion and commitment to our oceans. Thanks everybody for your support, thanks to the team for their hardwork and involvment day by day. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Xy8TwWvUER — Jellyfishbot by IADYS (@iadys) September 15, 2020

IADYS is the company that has built the Jellyfish Bot, believes that the robot has a range of use cases that are both commercial and conservational, to protect ecological interests in rivers, lakes and oceans.

V4Cure has found a unique cure for kidney disease

One of the most unusual discoveries that was presented at the summit was from a company called V4Cure, which has been working to develop a cure for kidney disease.

The company uses a toxin extracted from the venom of an African Mamba in the hope that it can solve the issue of kidney disease, in addition to the various other work that the company has been doing in using animal toxins to treat cardio-renal diseases.

