Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India Weeks after Apple Launched Its First Retail Store

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has invested $500 million in the Indian state of Telangana. The announcement comes less than a month after Apple opened its first retail stores in the country.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana’s IT Minister said that the first phase of investment would create 25,000 jobs

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and is the largest contract manufacturer of Apple products. The company’s chairman Liu Young-way visited India earlier this month and met several Indian leaders.

Liu said, “My trip this week supported Foxconn’s efforts to deepen partnerships, meet old friends and make new ones, and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles.”

Days after the visit, the Indian state of Karnataka approved Foxconn’s $968 million investment in the state – adding that it would create 50,000 jobs.

In its most recent earnings report, Foxconn confirmed that it has bought lands in Telangana and Karnataka.

Foxconn also talked about India’s 1.4 billion strong population and labor cost advantages and stressed, “it is necessary for us to continue to expand assembly and component operations in India.”

It added, “We see that more and more suppliers are investing in establishing plants in India and believe that this will become more prominent as time goes on.”

Notably, Foxconn as well as several other manufacturing companies have been looking to diversify their manufacturing from China amid the growing US-China rivalry. Asian countries like India and Vietnam have emerged as attractive locations.

India is offering incentives to electronics manufacturers as the country seeks to capitalize on the “China plus one” sourcing strategy that many US companies are contemplating.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023 as China is targeting GDP growth of around 5%.

Amid the growing US-China rivalry, several companies are now looking at alternate sourcing destinations. So far, we haven’t seen a mass exodus of companies from China though as it is not possible to replicate China’s manufacturing ecosystem in a short span.

That said, given the fragility of US-China relations and signs of a tech war, companies are trying to play it safe by diversifying their exposure.

Apple Opened Its First Retail Store in India

Last month, Apple opened its first retail store in India which signifies the country’s growing importance for the iPhone maker.

Apple CEO Tim Cook flew to India for the opening and after meeting the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi he tweeted that the company is “committed to growing and investing across the country.

Cook was all praise for India during Apple’s fiscal Q2 2023 earnings call and termed it an” incredibly exciting market”

Apple stock soared after the earnings release and wrapped up an otherwise tepid earnings season for FAANG stocks.

Terming India a “major focus” Cook said, “there are a lot of people coming into the middle class, and I really feel that India is at a tipping point, and it’s great to be there.”

Currently, Foxconn produces most Apple iPhones globally at its various facilities including those in China.

All said Foxconn stepping up investment in India and Apple opening retail stores in the country are a sign that global tech majors are now looking at expanding in the world’s fifth-largest economy amid a structurally slowing Chinese economy and soaring US-China relations.

