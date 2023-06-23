  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Fund Started a New VC With the Same Name and Logo

Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Fund Started a New VC With the Same Name and Logo

Mohit Oberoi
Mohit Oberoi
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Three Arrows Capital Fund founders start new vc fund

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, co-founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital have started a new venture capital fund 3AC Ventures which intends to invest in decentralized finance.

The duo founded Three Arrows Capital in 2012 which was initially focused on foreign exchange arbitrage but shifted focus to cryptocurrencies in 2017. The fund managed assets of around $18 billion at the peak.

However, amid the crash in crypto assets and the failure of multiple projects, VCs investing in digital assets were left running for cover.

Talking specifically of Three Arrows Capital, it suffered massive losses when the Terra Luna ecosystem crashed.

Three Arrows Capital eventually filed for bankruptcy last year amid creditor claims of over $3 billion.

total crypto market cap
Source: Coinmarketcap

Notably, 2022 was a particularly bad year for investors and the total cryptocurrency market cap fell below $1 trillion in November. To put that in perspective, the total cryptocurrency market cap surpassed $3 trillion in November 2022.

The crypto market is now around $1.2 trillion and bitcoin is back above $30,000 – making it among the best-performing asset this year.

While cryptocurrencies are volatile as an asset class, many market experts recommend investing a portion of the portfolio in cryptocurrencies.

While the crypto market has rebounded, the VC activity in the industry is still tepid. According to Crunchbase, until about mid-May, crypto firms globally raised only $500 million across eight funds. That’s barely 2% of the money that the industry raised in 2022.

Incidentally, 2022 VC funding in the crypto industry was also way below the 2021 levels.

VC funding in crypto assets
Source: Statista

Meanwhile, after being in oblivion since the bankruptcy of Three Arrows Capital Fund, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are back with a new fund with a similar name.

Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Fund Started a New VC

They have started a new fund named “3AC” which intends to generate “superior risk-adjusted returns without leverage.”

The fund has partnered with Open Exchange (OPNX) which is a platform for trading claims against bankrupt crypto entities. Commenting on the deal, OPNX tweeted, “The partnership will invest in projects building in the OPNX ecosystem and working towards a decentralized future.”

The internet is split on the co-founders of the bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Fund launching a new fund with a similar name and logo.

Many Twitter users are wondering whether the news is real while others are speculating whether any profits from the new fund would compensate the investors of the previous fund that went bankrupt.

Global VC Activity Has Been Tepid in 2023

Global VC funding activity has been tepid and fell 44% YoY to $22 billion in May according to Crunchbase.

Global VC funding in May 2023
Source: Crunchbase

Crunchbase noted that in April and May, monthly VC funding is averaging above $20 billion which is way below what we saw in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

It however noted that the current levels are in line with 2018-2020 levels – which were incidentally higher than the previous years.

Meanwhile, in a refreshing sign for the startup ecosystem, May recorded 10 unicorns which were twice of April, and the first time since November that new unicorns reached double digits.

That said, the number of new unicorns in May was less than a third of what it was in the corresponding quarter month year.

Coming back to the 3AC fund, it looks like a bold move from the founders as investors in the previous fund might still not have gotten away with the massive losses.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Mohit Oberoi.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Mohit Oberoi
B2C Expert
Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. He has over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last eight years and has written over 8,000 articles. Mohit has completed his MBA with finance as a major from ICFAI University India. He also holds a CFA charter and cleared all three levels in the first attempt only. Mohit’s work has been published in leading online publications including MarketRealistEconomywatchLearnBonds, and Buy Shares. He covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, tech stocks, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation. Mohit also has experience in managing multi-asset portfolios for HNI clients. He is a news junkie and loves tracking global political and economic developments.
Show more
View all posts by Mohit Oberoi
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
FTC Set to Battle Microsoft on Activision Blizzard Deal – How Would it Actually Affect Competition in Gaming?”

The gaming industry is buzzing with anticipation as the Federal…

Nancy Lubale
1 min ago
Tech News
Top Privacy-Focused Browser DuckDuckGo Launches Windows Browser as Better Alternative to Chrome

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has launched a new browser for…

Ruholamin Haqshanas
18 mins ago
Tech News
$REDDIT and $4CHAN Both Crash While This New Meme Coin With Community Backing Looks to Overthrow Them

The crypto market is flooded with several meme coins seeking…

Jimmy Aki
48 mins ago
Crypto News
Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Fund Started a New VC With the Same Name and Logo
Mohit Oberoi
1 hour ago
Tech News
Is There Something Fishy in Largest Indian Startup Byju’s Books? Deloitte Quits as Its Auditor
Trent Rhode
3 hours ago
Tech News
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Bitcoin Pump to $50k When Blackrock BTC ETF Gets Approved?
Arslan Butt
4 hours ago
Crypto News
Scorpion Casino Blasts Past $350K in Presale: Why are Investors Investing in SCORP?
Michael Abetz
6 hours ago
Press Release