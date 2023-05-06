Fortnite Is Now an Olympic ‘eSport’

As the world prepares for the Olympic eSports event, Fortnite, a popular online video game, has been included into the competition’s final schedule by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) making it a first in the Olympics.

Fortnite Makes Olympic History

The Olympic Esports Week, the first one ever, is a four-day festival of virtual sports and gaming created by the IOC and hosted in Singapore. The event will take place from the 22nd to the 25th of June 2023 at Singapore’s Suntec Centre.

On Friday, the IOC in collaboration with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) released the event’s details and ticketing information along with the schedule for every sport leading up to the finals.

Initially, the IOC had confirmed nine sports on the lineup, that is Archery, Baseball, Chess, Cycling , Dance, Motor sport, Sailing, Taekwondo, and Tennis. However, as of yesterday, the list of sports has been extended to include the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF)’s challenge created in Fortnite.

For this, twelve competitors from the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) will be invited to compete in the video game on the global stage.

The latest addition to the #OlympicEsportsSeries is International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Challenge featuring Fortnite! @FNCompetitive | @issf_official pic.twitter.com/3eM24UFi2C — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 5, 2023

While there won’t be any last-one-standing battles or building demonstrations, sharp shooters’ target-aiming accuracy will be put to the stand as they battle to win the Olympic Esports Series on a newly created Fortnite Creative Island that is built to resemble sport shooting competition.

The focus of the week however is the first in-person Olympic Esports Series 2023 finals, which will be held in conjunction with International Federations (IFs) and game producers. These final events will be streamed globally across Olympics.com and Olympic social channels.

The baseball, chess, motorsport, and sailing qualification rounds have already begun, with players hoping to advance to Singapore’s finals where they will face off in front of spectators for the coveted title of Olympic Esports Series victor.

The IOC also opened the purchase of tickets which will cost 10 SGD (about $7.50) for a single-day ticket or 20 SGD ($15) for a three-day pass. Of the three days, the Fortnite sport shooting match is set to take place on the 24th of June.

A Peaceful Olympic Competition

While Fortnite is the most popular video game to feature in the Olympics, this is just a continuation of what began in the Olympic Virtual Series in 2021, which covered five digital sports.

The inclusion of a Fortnite island is in line with the esports objectives of the Committee because it represents a “peaceful competition” with a physical equivalent. As such, we will not be witnessing a virtual Olympics that includes Counter-Strike 2 or League of Legends any time soon.

“We cannot have in the Olympic program a game which is promoting violence or discrimination,” said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in 2018.

“Of course, every combat sport has its origins in a real fight among people. But sport is the civilized expression of this. If you have egames [esports] where it’s about killing somebody, this cannot be brought into line with our Olympic values,” he added.

