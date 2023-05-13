Former Executive of ByteDance Says it Stole Content and Used Bots to Fake Engagement

In a startling revelation, a former executive of ByteDance, the company behind popular social media platforms such as TikTok, has come forward and claimed that the company engaged in unethical practices. The executive alleges that ByteDance stole content and utilized automated bots to fabricate engagement metrics. These allegations shed light on the dark side of the platform and raise concerns about the authenticity of content and user interactions.

Ex-ByteDance Officer Alleges Unlawful Practices and Chinese Influence in a Recent Lawsuit

Despite ongoing battles to maintain its presence in the United States, TikTok faces an additional hurdle. A lawsuit initiated by a former ByteDance executive accused TikTok’s parent company of artificially boosting the app’s engagement through bots and plagiarized content.

CCP officials have "supreme access" to TikTok and use it to spread pro-Beijing propaganda, a former executive at TikTok parent company ByteDance alleged in a lawsuit Friday. Via @ChuckRossDC https://t.co/zUOVAfY3kE — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 12, 2023

Yintao Yu, the previous chief of engineering, has lodged a lawsuit against ByteDance, reported by The New York Times. The lawsuit alleges that the company wrongfully terminated Yu’s employment after he challenged dubious corporate activities, such as the appropriation of content from other apps. Yu’s suit also suggests that ByteDance serves as a “propaganda instrument for the Chinese Communist Party” and alleges that employees based in China could access data from US users.

Allegations Against ByteDance May Intensify US Scrutiny and Potential Ban of TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

The New York Times highlighted that Yu’s accusations “paint a picture of ByteDance’s operations half a decade ago” and emerge following “multiple years of mediation.” Nonetheless, these allegations are likely to prompt further examination of TikTok, which is currently threatened by a potential nationwide ban in the United States. Politicians and other authorities have labeled TikTok as a potential national security risk, arguing that the app’s data protection measures for US users are insufficient.

A former executive at ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, has accused them of having of a “culture of lawlessness,” stealing content from rival platforms Snapchat and Instagram and being a “useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party.” https://t.co/obxkeUL8z8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2023

Yu’s claims may escalate these concerns. His lawsuit explains the existence of a “particular group of Chinese Communist Party members” within ByteDance’s Beijing offices who “orchestrated the promotion of key Communist principles.” Yu further alleges that ByteDance employees manipulated Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese counterpart, to suppress content concerning Hong Kong protests and “amplify content exhibiting animosity towards Japan.”

ByteDance Refutes Claims and Reinforces Commitment to Data Protection

Yu’s allegations also directly concern TikTok. He contends that ByteDance engineers illicitly borrowed popular content from platforms like Instagram and Snapchat and uploaded these videos to TikTok. Yu also accuses the company of deploying bot accounts to inflate the app’s engagement statistics during its early attempts to establish a presence in the US. Yu departed from the company in November 2018, soon after ByteDance transitioned Musical.ly into TikTok.

Responding to these allegations, a ByteDance representative told Engadget:

“We intend to strongly resist what we perceive as unfounded claims and allegations in this complaint. ByteDance Inc. employed Mr. Yu for less than a year, and his employment concluded in July 2018. Throughout his short tenure at the company, he worked on an app named Flipagram, which was phased out years ago for business reasons.” Regarding the scraping allegation, they added: “ByteDance is committed to honoring the intellectual property rights of other firms, and we gather data following industry practices and our global policy.”

To minimize its perceived association with ByteDance and China, TikTok has made significant efforts, including CEO Shou Zi Chew’s congressional testimony in March. The company has also invested over a billion dollars in Project Texas, a venture designed to segregate TikTok’s US user data from ByteDance, aiming to address US regulators’ concerns.

