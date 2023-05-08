Forget Using the ChatGPT Website, AI is In Your Browser Already

Search engine providers like Microsoft are working around the clock to bring augmented artificial intelligence (AI) software closer to the people despite the technology having been working behind the scenes in various web and mobile applications for years.

Many people interact with AI without really knowing it. For example, AI is used to interpret our voice commands and fine-tune our music playlists to present the music we like. With the introduction of the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to the general public, a lot has been changing with AI technology accessible now more than ever.

Bringing A Whole New Level of Sophistication

At the moment, people can generate artwork in addition to producing on-demand natural-sounding prompts with a simple prompt. The world has moved up to a new level of sophistication with these new AI software tools currently being integrated into the majority of the apps we use daily, including web browsers like Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft’s close association with OpenAI has given the American technology corporation an edge with its Edge browser. Nevertheless, many other web browsers are catching up quickly.

That said, in this article, we will explore some built-in browser features that you use to spice up your lives and automate certain daily tasks like email writing using available browser extensions to tap the power of AI.

Microsoft Edge – The New AI Powerhouse

Since Microsoft announced its $10 billion investment in OpenAI, it has been integrating AI capabilities into most of its products. Using the Edge browser, the tech giant has started showcasing how people can tap AI to improve day-to-day computing.

To ensure that you have access to the most recent features, it’s important to check that you’re running the latest version of Edge. You can do this by navigating to the app menu and clicking on “Help and Feedback” and then “About Microsoft Edge.” Additionally, ensure that you’re signed in with a Microsoft account.

In the upper right section of the Edge interface, you’ll find a Bing symbol. Tapping on this will enable you to engage with the Bing AI chatbot, powered by ChatGPT.

By navigating to the Chat tab, you can similarly use Bing AI to Google or Alexa: Pose a question to obtain a response (such as “What sets LCD apart from OLED?”) or enter a prompt to receive creative suggestions (like “Provide party game ideas for 5-year-olds”).

For example, if you want to know the history of the Netherlands in brief, put down in an informational tone. You will start by making your choices on the screen and finish by clicking Generate Draft.

After Bing generates the text, there are several options at the bottom for copying to the clipboard or regenerating the response in addition to being able to click on Add to the site if you intend to paste into an email or text field.

The Edge browser also provides you with an Image Creator, powered by DALL-E technology. Edge users can access this tool several items below the Bing icon on the top right corner of the browser.

If you miss it, click on the + (plus) button to include it in the sidebar. The next step is to open the tool, and go ahead with your image prompt – describing what you want to see. You can also click Surprise Me to task Edge to come up with something random.

Once you’ve generated an image using the AI art tool, you’ll be presented with four suggested images. To get a closer look at any of them for further options such as sharing, downloading, or saving to your Edge collection, simply click on your preferred image.

Additionally, your recently created images are accessible further down the sidebar in case you need to reaccess them. For more inspiration, you can also check out the Explore Ideas tab.

Although this service is free to use, there is a limit to the number of monthly “boosts” to speed up the process. If your boost allotment runs out, you can acquire more through the Microsoft Rewards program, alternatively, you can wait patiently for your images to generate.

Opera and Brave Browsers Launching AI Tools

Microsoft Edge is by far the most advanced browser in terms of AI integration, but other browsers are getting involved as well. Opera, for example, is doing a complete overhaul of its browser to include generative AI features.

Opera One is currently accessible as an early-access edition for developers. At the moment, the AI presence is minimal, with ChatGPT and its alternative, ChatSonic, integrated into the left sidebar.

However, a comprehensive revamp is underway to make the interface more dynamic and versatile, paving the way for numerous feature additions. The official release is slated for later this year.

On the other hand, Brave Browser recently released Summarize, a new feature leveraging the power of AI to provide users with brief and informative on-to-the-point answers to prompts using text pulled directly from the web.

Summarize functions on the logic of allowing users to get responses they need faster and in fewer clicks.

For instance, you may be curious about the distinctions between two kinds of beverages or require information on a specific historical occurrence.

The Summarizer aims to provide a concise synopsis, eliminating the need to visit any websites, while the sources for the summary can be found listed below.

