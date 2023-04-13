Forget ChatGPT, Self-Prompting Open Source AutoGPT Does its Thing Autonomously

Auto-GPT is a new artificial intelligence tool that makes GPT-4 entirely self-governing, potentially revolutionizing the AI landscape.

It can be described as an AI agent that is capable of performing tasks autonomously without being prompted by a user at every step, according to a report by Digital Trends.

Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November last year, AI chatbots have taken the internet by storm.

These tools come with unlimited potential and vast functionality, including the ability to have intelligent-sounding conversations, write music, and even code.

However, with AI chatbots, a lot relies on the users’ ability to come up with the prompts that the chatbot will respond to. This is set to change with Auto-GPT, a new application that allows AI to act autonomously.

What is Auto-GPT?

Auto-GPT is an open-source Python application that allows the creation of AI agents, which can search the internet and perform actions without human interaction.

The AI tool is equipped with some features that make it possible to completely automate the process of performing tasks — or, in other words, “self-prompt.”

These include internet connectivity for searching and gathering information, the ability to manage long-term and short-term memory, access to GPT-4 instances for text generation, and summarization capabilities using GPT-3.5.

One of the most captivating aspects of AutoGPT is the way it executes steps, which it calls “thoughts,” “reasoning,” and “criticism,” showing users precisely what the AI is doing and why.

“Auto-GPT is an experimental open-source application showcasing the capabilities of the GPT-4 language model. This program, driven by GPT-4, chains together LLM ‘thoughts’, to autonomously achieve whatever goal you set,” reads the tool’s description on GitHub.

“As one of the first examples of GPT-4 running fully autonomously, Auto-GPT pushes the boundaries of what is possible with AI.”

All a user has to do is give it an AI-Name, like “Chef-GPT,” and add a description and 5 goals that the AI has to meet. Once this is done, AutoGPT will start taking steps completely autonomously to accomplish the goals.

Twitter users have been experimenting with the tool for some time, and they have also discovered some interesting possible use cases for Auto-GPT.

For instance, one Twitter user recently created Ecommerce-GPT, which was designated with the task of developing and running an e-commerce business and increasing net worth autonomously.

I have a Auto-GPT from @SigGravitas currently developing an E-Commerce business. It has decided to browse the internet for business ideas, saving its findings to files for reference later on. @pinecone @OpenAI @Google @DuckDuckGo pic.twitter.com/eoUFgUDoJK — Graham Fleming (@GrahamFleming_) April 7, 2023

Another user on Twitter produced an AI agent, Robo-GPT, assigned the job of analyzing, rewriting, and saving code.

How to Set Up Auto-GPT?

Unlike many GitHub projects, setting up Auto-GPT is not a one-click process.

First, users need to go to GitHub and find AutoGPT.

Second, they need to install some essential requirements such as Python 3.8, an OpenAI API key, and a Pinecone API key. ElevenLabs API is a final requirement if the user wishes to use the text-to-speech feature.

Once those requirements are installed, users can proceed to download the Zip file that can be found on the GitHub page by clicking on “Code.” An alternative option would be to access the files through the Git application.

In the next step, users need to open PowerShell, or another command line tool, and type the command “git clone https://github.com/Torantulino/Auto-GPT.git” to clone the repository.

Subsequently, users need to type in “cd ‘Auto-GPT’” onto PowerShell to navigate to the project directory, and then type “pip install -r requirements.txt” to install the required dependencies.

Finally, the “.env.template” file needs to be renamed to “.env” and then the individuals’ OpenAI API key can be entered.

Once these steps are done, run “python scripts/main.py” in PowerShell or any other command line tool to use Auto-GPT.

It’ll ask you to name the bot first, followed by providing it with a goal. There are even examples of both given to lead you in the right direction.

Note that there is also a risky “Chaos mode,” which allows the AI tool to not ask for permission for prompts.

