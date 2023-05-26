Ford to Gain Access to Tesla’s Charging Tech and Stations Across US and Canada

In a significant development that signals a possible new dawn for the American electric vehicle (EV) market, Ford has struck an extraordinary deal with Tesla, opening up access to Tesla’s expansive network of over 12,000 Superchargers scattered across the U.S. and Canada for Ford EV owners.

This pioneering agreement not only expands Ford’s charging opportunities but also signifies a collaborative spirit that could turbocharge the overall EV industry.

A Supercharged Partnership: Ford Integrates Tesla’s Charging Tech

Rather than just retrofitting an adapter to access Tesla’s Superchargers, Ford is taking a step further by integrating Tesla’s charge port, the North American Charging Standard (NACS), into its next generation of EVs due to roll out in 2025.

This bold move underscores Ford’s commitment to enhancing customer experience by seamlessly weaving Tesla’s superior charging tech into the DNA of its forthcoming EV models, including an electric truck and a three-row SUV.

The compatibility between Ford’s future EVs and Tesla’s Supercharger network is intended to be effortless, with the potential of using a CCS charger via an adapter.

Ford’s pursuit of affordability shines through, with CEO Jim Farley assuring that the adapter will fall within the “hundreds of dollars range” and introducing flexible payment options, including subscriptions.

What stands out in this partnership is Tesla’s open-arms approach – CEO Elon Musk noted that the company does not want the Tesla Supercharger network to be a “walled garden”, rather it aims to “support electrification and sustainable transport in general”.

Driving the American EV Market Forward

Coming soon: More locations to charge your Ford® electric vehicle. Thousands of them. @Tesla https://t.co/FayrARjD3s pic.twitter.com/CtDEcqvdwu — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 25, 2023

The current EV infrastructure, while growing, is still widely viewed as a stumbling block for EV adoption.

With Ford leveraging Tesla’s robust charging network and superior charging tech, it could spur a rapid expansion in the number of charging stations across America, effectively addressing one of the most substantial challenges in the mass adoption of EVs.

This potentially marks a significant step towards realizing the ambitious goal set by several states, including California and New York, to curb the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Present Ford EV customers will be able to harness the Tesla-developed adapter to charge their Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit vehicles at Tesla’s V3 Superchargers.

This will effectively double the number of fast-charging stations accessible to Ford customers by spring 2024.

Coupled with Ford’s existing BlueOval Charge Network and the planned addition of 1,800 public-facing fast-chargers by early 2024, the synergy with Tesla paves the way for an unmatched charging ecosystem for Ford customers.

A New Era of Cooperation: How Ford’s Bold Move May Revolutionize the EV Industry

Ford partnering with Tesla on the superchargers likely means Tesla’s charging standard is going to win pic.twitter.com/i3s9MqL88j — go Laura() (@LauraFlowD) May 25, 2023

Ford’s decision to incorporate Tesla’s NACS port technology into its next-generation EVs signifies an industry-shaping move, potentially tipping Tesla’s charging port as a future universal standard.

Not only does it mark the first time a major automaker has accepted Elon Musk’s invitation to build vehicles using Tesla charging ports, but it also symbolizes a potential shift in the EV industry’s landscape where more automakers might follow suit.

By embracing the benefits of a standardized charging infrastructure, the EV market could witness faster growth rates and broader acceptance among consumers.

As Ford pioneers this shift, it’s not just about ensuring its customers have ample charging options; it’s about a broader vision.

It’s about acknowledging and actively contributing to the shared mission of propelling the EV revolution forward, a move that could well fuel a transformative growth in the American EV market.

Ford’s strategic alliance with Tesla brings us a step closer to an electrified future where electric vehicles aren’t just a niche segment but an integral part of everyday American life.

RELATED: