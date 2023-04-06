Tech News

Flying Cars Startup Alauda Aeronautics is Organising a Race as Industry Readies for Debut

Alauda Aeronautics is a startup that aims to build flying cars, and has organised a flying car race in order to demonstrate the capabilities of their vehicles.

For generations, people have dreamed of flying cars, but despite billions of investment from major car companies, no commercially-viable vehicles have appeared on the market.

The race to build a VTOL vehicle

Now, there are a plethora of companies competing to build a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicle, and racing to bring it to the market.

Given the changes in efficiency that such a vehicle could bring to society, it is estimated that the flying car industry will one day be massive – Morgan Stanley predicts the industry to be worth over a trillion dollars by 2040.

However, no company has yet managed to sell a single flying car thanks to technological, regulatory and economic factors – Alauda hopes to change this.

Alauda Aeronatics is hosting a flying race

Alauda Aeronautics are promoting their products by hosting a race in which their cars compete against one another in the sky.

At the race, the company hopes to showcase what they’ve been working on over the past few years. Thus far, they have developed 11 VTOLs over the last six years, and recently unveiled the MK4.

The MK4 is powered by an electric turbo engine, and is the fastest vehicle that they have ever built, can reach 360km/h in as little as 30 seconds.

From next year, the team will continue their promotions by using the VTOL in Airspeeder races that will be broadcast across Australia.

According to the founder Matt Pearson:

“Right now, the Mk4 costs millions of dollars each, but we don’t see why eventually they can’t be the same price as a Tesla. The expensive thing is not making them. It’s the engineering.”

