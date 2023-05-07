Fisker Begins Deliveries of Its Ocean SUV in Europe Even as Other EV Startups Falter

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) delivered its first Ocean electric SUV in Europe last week even as some of the other EV startups have faltered on execution. The model offers the highest range among electric SUVs in Europe and might heat up competition in the industry.

Fisker CEO Henry Fisker delivered the vehicle – a limited Ocean One launch edition model –to the buyer at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen.

Fisker said, “I’m super excited to be in Copenhagen to hand over the first Fisker Ocean.”

The model has 440 UK miles confirmed WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) range which is the highest among electric SUVs currently available in Europe.

Notably, a higher range aids EV adoption as it helps address range anxiety, which is the fear in some drivers that their car might lose charge midway.

Companies that Tesla have invested in the charging network which also acts as a competitive advantage. Tesla is the largest seller of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) globally.

Tesla incidentally is the role model for startup EV companies and almost all aspire to repeat the company’s success both operationally as well as financially.

However, most EV startups are struggling. For instance, NIO – nicknamed the “Tesla of China” – delivered fewer than 10,000 cars in April.

Lordstown Motors has warned of bankruptcy while Lucid Motors – which analysts once hailed as a “Tesla killer” expects to produce only upto 14,000 cars in 2023.

Fisker Delivers in First Car in Denmark

Fisker on the other hand expects to produce 42,400 cars in 2023. However, many analysts including Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James and Garrett Nelson of CFRA find the target too steep and the latter termed it “borderline ludicrous.”

During the Q4 2022 earnings call, Fisker said that it expects gross margins between 8-12% in 2023 and can also potentially become EBITDA positive.

If the company can indeed achieve the feat, it would be no mean achievement as companies like Rivian and Lucid Motors are still positing negative gross margins and the former expects to post a gross profit in only 2024.

FSR Opted for Third-Party Manufacturing

That said, the business models of these companies also differ. While Rivian and Lucid have followed Tesla and are setting up their own manufacturing plants, Fisker has opted for third-party manufacturing.

Magna is building the Ocean SUV for Fisker while Foxconn would make the next car PEAR.

Foxconn sees a big opportunity in EV contract manufacturing and hopes to make cars for Tesla one day.

Foxconn has also formed a joint venture with Saudi Arabia to produce electric cars in the kingdom.

The country is anyways the biggest stockholder of Lucid Motors.

Read our guide on buying Lucid Motors stock

Meanwhile, Fisker still has a long road ahead as it looks to scale up deliveries. Almost all the startup EV companies have faltered while ramping production and the ramp-up has been much slower than expected.

Lucid for instance originally expected to produce almost 50,000 cars in 2023 but the current guidance is less than a third of that.

Fisker to Offer Battery Swapping from 2024

Fisker has partnered with Ample to provide battery swapping from the first quarter of 2024. NIO already offers battery swapping which helps lower the initial cost of buying an EV.

Initially, Fisker would target fleet operators that are looking to transition to electric vehicles. As part of the deal, both Fisker and Ample would share the revenues from battery swapping.

Related stock news and analysis