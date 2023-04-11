FBI Warns Not to Use Public Charging Stations Because of ‘Juice Jacking’ Risk

When people think of cybersecurity attacks, most people think of compromised network connections, phishing emails, and malicious websites. Hardly do people think of the possibility of a cybercriminal hijacking a public Universal Serial Bus (USB) charging station.

Juice jacking is a form of cyber-attack carried out through a USB which when connected to the charging port of a device enables hackers to obtain all of the owner’s personal information or upload some malware onto the device.

With the introduction of public charging stations at airports, hotels, and other places to which people travel or stay, cases of juice jacking have become more common as hackers exploit people’s desire to stay connected causing them to charge their devices every chance they have.

FBI Asks The Public to Avoid Free Charging Stations

However, the FBI has recently warned travelers against using public charging stations due to the possibility of these stations being used to introduce malware or tracking software to devices.

Through a tweet, the FBI said,” Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

They further advised, “Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead”.

A post on the FBI website reiterates this warning while providing more precautionary advice to internet users in general. The FBI additionally urges users to beware of public networks and refrain from conducting sensitive transactions such as buying goods online over the public internet.

While the warning made no mention of any recent incidents of juice jacking harming consumers, according to the FBI’s Denver field office, the tweet served as a cautionary note, and there was no particular incident that led to it.

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has been warning about juice jacking since 2021. On a consumer warning, the FCC called juice jacking “a new cyber-theft tactic” adding that “malware installed through a dirty USB port can lock a device or export personal data and passwords directly to the perpetrator.”

A Difficult Attack to Execute

Despite many other government authorities including the Los Angeles District Attorney issuing a similar warning over the years, there are not as many reported cases of its occurrence as it’s a very difficult attack to carry out since many phones have a feature to prevent it.

However, one known case occurred in Germany in 2019 during a music festival where a hacker through compromised charging cables was able to collect the data of more than 1,000 users through their devices.

Another high-profile case happened at the Los Angeles International Airport where an altered USB socket in a Delta Air Lines terminal was used to perform juice jacking.

As a preventative measure, users are advised to avoid charging their devices at public charging stations or avoid using the cables located at these stations. Instead, users can carry their own cables or invest in a power bank or portable charger.

In the event one uses an unknown cable or the public charging station, they are advised to check their phones for any abnormalities immediately after. This will aid in detecting an attack or malware and taking the necessary steps to get rid of it.

