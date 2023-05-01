FAA Overruled Worried Engineers to Keep Crash-Prone Plane Flying

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is said to have overruled some of its engineers to keep Boeing 737 Max in the skies following the plane’s second fatal crash.

According to a recent report, the inspector general of the Transportation Department revealed that officials preferred to sort out raw data on the two plane crashes which compelled them to permit Boeing 737 Max to stay in the skies with little regard for increasing international pressure.

The Boeing 737 Max was a Disaster in Waiting

The office of the Inspector general said in the report that emails were reviewed and FAA officials interviewed. During the investigation, the office found out “that individual engineers at the Seattle (office) recommended grounding the airplane while the accident was being investigated based on what they perceived as similarities between the accidents.”

A preliminary assessment by an engineer indicated that the likelihood of another Max crash exceeded FAA risk guidelines by over 13 times. According to an FAA representative, the analysis implied there would be a 25% chance of a crash occurring within 60 days if no modifications were made to the aircraft.

“However, this document was not completed and did not go through managerial review due to lack of detailed flight data,” the inspector general’s office said in the report.

The report further outlined that officials from both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) headquarters in Washington D.C. and the agency’s Seattle Office decided against grounding Boeing’s 737 Max plane when safety issues first emerged.

Rather than take immediate action, they opted to wait for more detailed data to arrive. Unfortunately, this delay resulted in two tragic crashes; the first in Indonesia and the second in Ethiopia, which caused the loss of 346 lives.

The FAA allowed Max to fly up to three days after the second crash, making it the last major aviation regulator to ground the affected airplane model.

The regulator kept the plane grounded for nearly two years allowing it to return to the skies in late 2020 after implementing alterations to the flight control system.

According to the inspector general’s office, the FAA’s wait-and-see approach aligns with its tendency to wait for detailed data before taking action, which is the exact reasoning provided for inaction at the time.

FAA Commits To Measures Will Improve Safety

The Office of the inspector general recommended in the report the FAA document how it handles key and imperative safety decisions are taken in addition to other changes in the manner it investigates and analyzes crashes.

The watchdog acknowledged the findings of the inspector general’s report and expressed its commitment to enhancing safety measures in response to the Max crashes. The agency also mentioned that it had already begun updating procedures.

In a statement released to The Associated Press, the FAA concurred with the recommendations presented by the inspector general and acknowledged that the issues highlighted in the report had previously been identified.

Both safety advocates and lawmakers have strongly criticized the FAA for approving the Max, with officials admitting that they did not have a complete understanding of the flight-control system involved in both crashes.

As a result, Congress has passed legislation to revamp the process for evaluating new aircraft.

Related Articles: