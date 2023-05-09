EV Manufacturer Lucid Misses Revenue Expectations By Almost 30% In Q1

EV manufacturer Lucid Group Inc. reported widening losses and low revenues for the first quarter of 2023, failing to meet the expectation on Wall Street.

The report also showed that the company has trimmed its 2023 production forecast as rising interest rates, recession fears and Tesla-induced price wars continue to hurt sales.

Following the news, the share price of the electric vehicle manufacturer dropped about 9% in the aftermarket Monday as investors remain concerned about demand for its luxury all-electric Air sedan.

#earnings Results: Lucid stock drops 9% after EV startup dials down production guidance Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell about 9% in the aftermarket Monday after the electric-vehicle startup reported steeper quarterly losses and tweaked its guidance for the year. pic.twitter.com/kJg2iDgem6 — newmediacast (@newmediacast) May 9, 2023

EV Manufacturer Lucid Q1/2023 Financial Results Fall Short Of Expectations

The maker of the Air luxury sedan announced its financial results for its first quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

According to the announcement, the Newmark, California-based EV maker reported revenue of $149.4 million for the first three months of 2023, “having produced 2,314 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Arizona and delivered 1,406 vehicles during the same period.”

While these figures were two and half times more than the 57.7 million generated over the same period last year, it was far below what analysts expected.

Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance had expected EV Manufacturer Lucid to record a revenue of nearly $210 million. The company’s first-quarter revenue was also lower than the $257.7 million it reported in the fourth quarter of 2022 — another quarter in which it missed analysts’ expectations.

The company ended the quarter with $3.4 billion in cash and total liquidity, which includes credit lines of $4.1 billion. Lucid CFO Sherry House said the company believes this is sufficient to fund Lucid at least into the second half of 2024.

House stated:

Our Q1 revenue was approximately $149 million, which represented a year-over-year increase of 159%. We ended the quarter with just over $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with total liquidity of approximately $4.1 billion, which we believe is sufficient to fund the Company at least into Q2 of 2024.

The CFO assured investors that the company’s “mission and optimism are unchanged” adding, “We are committed to an environmentally sustainable future – designing, building, and delivering the best EVs on the market.”

Lucid To Manufacture More than 10,000 EVs in 2023

EV Manufacturer Lucid also plans to manufacture more than 10,000 vehicles in 2023. This is after the EV maker twice cut its production forecast for the year, halving the 2023 target from 20,000 to 22,000 to 10,000 to 14,000 units.

That was seen as a disappointment, especially since the top end didn’t even match the original target for 2022. However, Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO and CTO, is confident about the company meeting its production target this year saying it has put in place “company-wide initiatives … that will enable Lucid to pivot to higher volumes as market conditions allow.”

Rawlinson added:

We continue to grow our brand awareness and I’m proud to say that the Lucid Air was recently awarded a number of prestigious industry accolades. We will unveil our Gravity SUV later this year ahead of its launch in 2024 and we cannot wait for everyone to experience it.

The executive also explained that just as Lucid Air “redefined the luxury sedan category”, the EV maker believes continued “advancements of our in-house technology” could possibly make the company’s “Gravity SUV to do the same in the SUV category.”

Redefining the classic road trip. Where would you take the #LucidAir?

Schedule a test drive today: https://t.co/AwxK6AhGaE pic.twitter.com/M5skVqWNRA — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) May 6, 2023

This is with respect to “game-changing range, driving experience, charging speed, voluminous interior space, and an unrivaled combination of luxury and performance.”

Recently, the company has taken cost-reduction measures announcing plans to lay off 18% of its workforce in March, as part of a restructuring.

The job cuts, which affect 1,300 employees, will be completed by the end of the second quarter. The layoffs cut across the organization and will include executive positions.

The EV Manufacturer Lucid incurred $22.4 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter, according to its earnings report released Monday.

Related News: